Dominica has welcomed India’s High Commissioner-designate to Dominica, His Excellency Bishwadip Dey.

He was presented with his credentials by President of Dominica, His Excellency Charles Savarin at the State House on Wednesday.

He said Dominica appreciates proposals of expertise in agriculture from India.

“We, therefore, appreciate the proposal of your government to provide the services of an agro- processing expert and services of an expert in the field of horticulture as agriculture continues to play a significant role in our economy, Savarin said. “It is my hope that during your tenure we will see progress in these proposed areas of cooperation.”

Savarin also highlighted India’s commitment to the development of renewable energy, more particularly hydro, solar and wind and through its international solar alliance project to promote the development and growth of renewable energy internationally in a number of countries.

He stated that Dominica is committed to the establishment of a green economy relying on geothermal and hydro for 100 percent of its electricity generation.

Meantime, the new High Commissioner said there are a number of areas where India and Dominica can corporate such as, “information, communication and technology, education, agro-processing, industries, renewable energy…”

He said that during his tenure as High Commissioner to Dominica he will do his best to promote and diversity areas of corporation and friendship between the two countries.

India set up, in collaboration with the Government of the Commonwealth of Dominica, the Centre of Excellence in Information Technology at the Dominica State College which was officially opened on June 3, 2016. Former Indian High Commissioner His Excellency Gauri Shankar Gupta spoke at that opening ceremony.