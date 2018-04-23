Gov’t appoints Nuri Katz as Dominica’s resident ambassador to RussiaPress release - Monday, April 23rd, 2018 at 12:40 PM
Roseau, Dominica (April 23, 2018) — The Government of Dominica has appointed Mr. Nuri Katz as Resident Ambassador to the Russian Federation, in its quest to fully establish a diplomatic presence in Russia and further develop the bilateral relations that exist between the two countries.
The Government of Dominica has received Agrément from the Russian authorities for Mr. Katz’s appointment and he will formally commence his duties as Ambassador of Dominica following the presentation of his credentials to the Head of State of the Russian Federation.
The Commonwealth of Dominica established diplomatic relations with the Russian Federation almost twenty- two (22) years ago on May 19, 1995 and became the first Western Country to recognize Russian Sovereignty following the collapse of the Soviet Union.
The Government of Dominica has reaffirmed its commitment to continued collaboration with the Russian Federation to develop initiatives related to the common aspirations of our peoples.
From 1995 the two countries have enjoyed a meaningful partnership promoting mutual cooperation, at the level of both bilateral and multilateral relations. This has been beneficial to the Commonwealth of Dominica in a variety of sectors including human resource development and health.
Post-Hurricane Maria the Russian Federation’s provision of humanitarian assistance to the Commonwealth of Dominica included generators, building materials, food and other supplies.
Mr. Nuri Katz is a graduate of the McGill University in Montreal and holds a Bachelor’s degree in International Relations with a minor in Russian Language. He is the founding member of a number of businesses in Canada, Russia and Ukraine.
Mr. Katz is a special advisor to the Hon. Prime Minister of Dominica on matters pertaining to the Russian Federation.
As Ambassador of Dominica to the Russian Federation, Mr. Nuri Katz will work closely with the Ministry of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs to ensure effective implementation of Dominica’s foreign policy with regard to the Russian Federation.
Additionally, the Ambassador designate will be charged with the responsibility of representing Dominica’s interests as well as the interests of Dominican nationals residing in the Russian Federation.
The Ministry of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs welcomes this appointment and looks forward to working with Ambassador-designate Mr. Nuri Katz.
14 Comments
Dominicans that guy Katz show up again people remember Anglo Allien who warn about his guy he is back in your faces again we will hear more later .That’s very interesting.
Skerrit has a new Ambassador? Boy is either a wanted ambassador or a soon to be wanted ambassador. Just keep your ears open people.
How much passport he have?
Did the government dig into this man’s background? Will this blow up in their faces just as our other representatives?
Maybe he can talk the Russians into constructing a naval base in Portsmouth, a natural harbor, that would be good for the local economy. That’s if the Chinese do not do it first.
Why would they leave out that Mr. Katz is an agent for CBI program with APEX Capital Partner.
Question::
Being the Ambassador for Russia does this provide the credibility he needs to sell our passport in Russia?
This is all about passport SALES nothing about establishing relationship with Russian GOVT to create development opportunities for the poor Dominicans in this country.
A passport selling office will now be opened in Moscow.
An agent of the Citizenship by Investment Program made ambassador.
http://dominicanewsonline.com/news/homepage/news/educationyouth/govt-receives-200-tablets-from-agent-of-economic-citizenship-program/
http://dominicanewsonline.com/news/homepage/news/business/apex-capital-partner-trashes-report-by-henley-partners-on-dominicas-cbi-program/
Wasn’t Mr. Katz an Economic Citizenship Programme agent or seeking to be an agent? Is he a citizen of Dominica?
It would be logical to assume that he is a Dominican citizen but I do know he also holds passports from Canada, the U.S.A. and Israel (see the Moscow Times of 8Oct. 2013 – How Wealthy Russians buy a 2nd, passport). He is the founder Apex Partners, one of the government authorised agents for our CBI programme, with an office in Roseau. The contact person there, Lucina Bruno is a Russian speaker. I remember that one time he was interviewed by Angelo Allen on Q95, who expressed suspicions about mr. Katz.’ motives for promoting the sales of our citizenship
oh yes he was and he is – ask Kenny Green
He said on Angelo’s show, that he had 5 passports, To do ?????
Another one that milking D/ca
Anyone with 5 passports from different countries is an agent all right. One has to ask which agency is he working for and what business is he really in.
How can this statement be true? Is Cuba not in the Western hemisphere also? “The Commonwealth of Dominica established diplomatic relations with the Russian Federation almost twenty- two (22) years ago on May 19, 1995 and became the first Western Country to recognize Russian Sovereignty following the collapse of the Soviet Union.” Did Dominica recognize Russian Sovereignty following the collapse of the Soviet Union before Cuba?