India commits to recovery efforts in Dominica after MariaDominica News Online - Friday, March 9th, 2018 at 12:10 PM
India’s High Commissioner to Dominica Bishwadip Dey has pledged his countries support as the island rebuilds in the wake of Hurricane Maria.
Speaking at the signing of an International Solar Alliance Framework Agreement between Dominica and India on Thursday, Dey said he respect and appreciate the resilience of the Dominican people after the hurricane.
“On the behalf of the Government of India and the people of India, I can assure you that we stand with you in your reconstruction efforts and to fight climate change and any other eventuality which will follow,” he said.
He stated that if any assistance is required, the Government of India will be there to help, “to the best of our ability.”
In September last year, Maria hit Dominica as a monstrous Category 5 hurricane causing widespread devastation and destruction.
The police have said that 31 people have been confirmed dead and 34 missing and presumed dead.
