Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, has said that visa-free access between the Caribbean and Russia must be advanced if the two regions are to gain from relationships that are being built.

He was speaking at a panel discussion at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum now taking place in Russia.

“We have to advance the visa-free access to our countries, for us to see the benefits of this type of integration, this type of cooperation, we must advance visa-free access,” he stated.

He stated that it should not take a Russian investor six weeks to come to the Caribbean or vice versa.

“We must have the ease of movement in order for us to advance our economic cooperation,” he stated. “So from the Caribbean standpoint, we are prepared to engage in this visa-free regime that would enhance our relationship and enhance our business opportunities.”

The Prime Minister said flight connections between the region and Russia must also be looked at.

“How do we get to each other’s countries to each other’s region,” he stated. “We need to look at Latin America and the Carribean and determine who among us would be the hub, say for flights coming from Russia because we don’t expect flights from Russia to come to every one of our countries but there must be a hub and from that hub we can fly to different destination because communication and transportation is going to be very critical to advancing this level of investments and opportunities.”

However, Skerrit said for all of this to take place, a number of important elements must be in place, including political will.

“Of course, first and foremost there must be the political will and I daresay, from the Caribbean region from Caricom the there is the political will,” he noted. “And of course from the Russian side, there needs political will to advance this relationship from a political standpoint but very importantly from an economic standpoint.”