PM Skerrit, other leaders commemorate passing of Hugo ChavezDominica News Online - Wednesday, March 7th, 2018 at 10:23 AM
Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, was among several regional leaders who congregated Caracas, Venezuela for a meeting of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America (ALBA) to mark five years since the passing of Hugo Chavez.
Chavez died in 2013 of cancer.
The meeting was chaired by Nicolas Maduro, the President of Venezuela.
“Five years ago I had to give the hardest news of my life. Five years later we remember Chavez, no longer with tears, but with a smile and commitment to the future of the Fatherland,” Maduro declared during the summit. “Today with more security and strength than ever we say that the Venezuelan people are more Chavista than ever. Chávez lives! On Sunday, May 20th we will have elections. We are deciding between peace and violence; democracy or coups; between the independence or the submission of the Fatherland.”
The summit also reiterated the support of member-states of ALBA for Venezuela to be allowed to determine its future and address its problems without external interference.
“We proclaim the unwavering support for the Bolivarian Revolution and the civic-military union of its people commanded by comrade Nicolas Maduro,” President of Cuba, Raúl Castro said at the summit. “The United States since 1999 when Comandante Chavez has become president, they have resorted to methods of unconventional warfare in order to subdue this country, which owns enormous natural wealth.”
The President of Nicaragua, Daniel Ortega added, “We see clearly the attempt to delegitimize the revolutionary process of Venezuela that has been advancing in spite of challenges and difficulties. In the face of violence, the people have always called for peace.”
Venezuela is presently facing the worst humanitarian and economic crisis in its history. Maduro has been accused of pushing the country to totalitarianism by eroding democratic legitimacy over the past year with multiple fraudulent elections and the creation of a “national constituent assembly,” which stripped away the power of elected lawmakers and replaced them with pro-government supporters.
Maduro has repeatedly blamed external forces for the crisis in his country.
When World War III break out it will be America, Canada & Britain Versus China, Russia,Venezuela & Dominica.
Venezuela is one of the worst dictatorship in the world today ;
hope that all this mess will eventually come to an end and that democracy will prevail one day.
But, unfortunately, Maduro has already organised everything for the 2018 elections ; no chance for the opposition to win.
So it looks like Venezuelans will keep struggling for some years again.
I don’t understand why, after all this, Dominica is still involved in this Alba organization and still supports this dictatorship !!
Please extend the free duty for building materials. Make it easier for people to come back.they will be able to help build back better. But the cost at the port………..it is not encouraging. It discourages Dominicans from contributing as much as they can
A bunch of delusional people. I swear these folks get together smoke a whole bunch of drugs live in a bubble and come and talk a bunch of crap. The sad part is poor uneducated people buy into thier delusions and misguided ideologies. I will say this, education and trutfull information is the remedy for dependence and slavery. These birds only care about themselves and the wealth and power the office they hold come with. When it ends it will be terrible. Chavez was a mental case just like hitler and the likes. Seems like the world go through cycles and just like natural disasters the main human disaster (war) is also cyclical. Just like world war 1 and 11 learders become increasingly nationalistic and imperialistic with clicks and groups growing until they drag the flock into the crap and millions die. I am begining to think its the natural way of human pop control woven into our natural fabric.
Boy I does feel sorry for the venezuelan ppl sometimes ehh, Maduro looking fat, his people starving, killing each other, and eating livestock on people farm live! From one corrupt leader to a next shake hands fellaz. One day eno, ppl just dunno is best to die for a cause than nothing.