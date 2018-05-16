President of Dominica, Charles Savarin, has described the diplomatic relationship between Dominica and Sout Korea as fruitful.

He spoke during the presentation of credentials by new Korean ambassador to Dominica Kim Byung-Yun on Wednesday.

“Your Excellency, since our two countries established diplomatic relations in 1978, these relations have been cordial and fruitful,” he said. “The Government of Dominica has benefited from the Government of Korea’s annual economic assistance program. Over the years the Republic of Korea has made presentations of ambulances, a fire truck, vehicles for the Dominica Police Force, the state prison services government information service and foreign affairs, computer equipment and other office supplies to government departments as well as training opportunities and short courses designed to enhance bilateral relations between the Republic of Korea and Caribbean countries.”

He said in March and April 2014 respectively the Republic of Korea informed of the decision to provide grant aid to the Government of Dominica in the form of equipment and training courses and housing assistance to citizens of the Kalinago Territory.

“Recently, in 2018, the Government of Korea provided grant aid in the amount of US$100,000 which the Government of Dominica has decided to allocate towards the acquisition of a garbage disposal vehicle for the Dominica Solid Waste Management Corporation,” he stated.

The President said these “kind gestures” represent the commitment, mutual understanding and trust which have developed between the two countries.

“Your Excellency, CARICOM and the Republic of Korea signed a consultation cooperative mechanism in 2006 formalizing bilateral cooperation between the two sides in a number of areas including the use of information and communication technology for the Caribbean community’s development,” he said. “Several key areas of cooperation were identified, which include the deepening of mutual understanding between CARICOM and the Republic of Korea, strengthening consultations, concerning bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest and the promotion of investments and tourism.”

He said since the establishment of diplomatic relations, South Korea has been able to count on Dominica and CARICOM for support in major international fora and the election to various international bodies.

“This is evidenced by Dominica’s support for North Korea in its successful bid to host the 2023 World Scout Jamboree,” he stated. “We hope to be able to lend that support in future instances whenever circumstances permit.”