The Russian government has endorsed a visa waiver agreement with Dominica, the Russian news agency TASS has reported.

According to TASS, the agreement was drafted by the Russian Foreign Ministry and the Russian Cabinet expects it to boost ties between the two countries.

“The draft agreement waives visas for holders of Russian passports valid abroad, including diplomatic and service passports, and citizens of the Commonwealth of Dominica who hold diplomatic, service and regular passports, provided their stay does not exceed 90 days in any 180-day period,” an explanatory note of the agreement reads,” according to TASS.

It means that Russian citizens can visit Dominica and Dominican can visit Russia without visas for up to 90 days, according to the report.

Speaking at a panel discussion at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in June 2017, Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, had floated the idea of a visa-free regime between the region and Russia.

He said such a regime must be advanced if the two regions were to gain from relationships that were being built.

“We have to advance the visa-free access to our countries, for us to see the benefits of this type of integration, this type of cooperation, we must advance visa-free access,” he stated. “We must have the ease of movement in order for us to advance our economic cooperation. So from the Caribbean standpoint, we are prepared to engage in this visa-free regime that would enhance our relationship and enhance our business opportunities.”

In April, 2018 the government announced that it had appointed Mr. Nuri Katz as Dominica’s Resident Ambassador to the Russian Federation.

Last year, Grenada and St. Kitts & Nevis signed a visa-waiver agreement with Russia.