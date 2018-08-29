Russian government endorses visa waiver agreement with Dominica – reportDominica News Online - Wednesday, August 29th, 2018 at 10:52 AM
The Russian government has endorsed a visa waiver agreement with Dominica, the Russian news agency TASS has reported.
According to TASS, the agreement was drafted by the Russian Foreign Ministry and the Russian Cabinet expects it to boost ties between the two countries.
“The draft agreement waives visas for holders of Russian passports valid abroad, including diplomatic and service passports, and citizens of the Commonwealth of Dominica who hold diplomatic, service and regular passports, provided their stay does not exceed 90 days in any 180-day period,” an explanatory note of the agreement reads,” according to TASS.
It means that Russian citizens can visit Dominica and Dominican can visit Russia without visas for up to 90 days, according to the report.
Speaking at a panel discussion at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in June 2017, Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, had floated the idea of a visa-free regime between the region and Russia.
He said such a regime must be advanced if the two regions were to gain from relationships that were being built.
“We have to advance the visa-free access to our countries, for us to see the benefits of this type of integration, this type of cooperation, we must advance visa-free access,” he stated. “We must have the ease of movement in order for us to advance our economic cooperation. So from the Caribbean standpoint, we are prepared to engage in this visa-free regime that would enhance our relationship and enhance our business opportunities.”
In April, 2018 the government announced that it had appointed Mr. Nuri Katz as Dominica’s Resident Ambassador to the Russian Federation.
Last year, Grenada and St. Kitts & Nevis signed a visa-waiver agreement with Russia.
7 Comments
Very interesting. Children are born in the US, but other Dominicans can travel freely to Russia. Hmmmmm, what did the wolf say Little Red Riding Hood?
Russia is de most racist country how will we live there in safety ?
No Skerrit we do not need this. you are just a walk over for these international leaders.
The problem with Dominica is that the intellectuals there do not want to go into politics. So we have some KAKA Rat ruling things here.
As the saying goes, “when a leader has no vision the people will perish.”
Just as in the case of the international airport, Ralph Gonslaves saw that Skerrit is a novice so he easily fooled him , and Mia mortley saw the same thing in Skerrit’s inability to speak and negotiate on an international level , so again he was easily crooked into letting Ross go.
Skerrit needs to go so Dominica can breathe in some new air.
Whenever an authoritarian government in this world looks for ‘friends’, Skerrit is the first one to shout, yes please. Dominica would be well advised to stay well clear of Russia and double and triple check everyone that wants to enter Dominica. Russia is a Mafia state and these guys don’t joke. They do everything for money. Sounds familiar??
If we cannot hear we will pay. Hope we are ready to pay. Don’t say you didn’t know because the writing has been on the for years now and because much clearer when Skerrit came from Russia last year and started to talk about Dominica and Russia building bridge. Just now all you will be banned from visiting the US Embassy in Barbados, let alone entering the United States
You see where lovely Dominica is heading. All you see where Skerrit is putting us? My mother always use to say “show me your friends and I will tell you who you are.” Skerrit’s friends are Russia, Venezuela, Iran, North Korea, China, Morocco, and the likes there of. Dominicans, take warning you better take warning.
Ye the same place Trump is putting America, is not America your fraid nah, well Putin buddies with the President so fear no more, slave minded people