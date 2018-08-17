Isaac announces development plans for Roseau CentralDominica News Online - Friday, August 17th, 2018 at 12:57 PM
Parliamentary Representative for the Roseau Central Constituency, Joseph Isaac has revealed some of the plans that are in place for that constituency.
They include a Roseau Fresh Produce Market, housing and a parking facility.
He made the announcement at a consultation with residents of Roseau on Thursday.
“In regards of the new apartments we are thinking of, that will be about US$30 million, because it would be 4 major buildings,” he said….“We are looking at the Pound area with three buildings and the River Bank/River Street area with one building. That will amount to approximately over 175 dwelling units.”
He also mentioned the Roseau Enhancement Project which is estimated to cost US$22 million.
This will include river walls, setting up of sidewalks and running of utility lines for Independence Street, Great George Street and King George V Street.
The Botanical Gardens Development Project and the Roseau Fresh Produce Market included in the minister’s plans to enhance the city.
“We are looking at spending over US$1 million there [the Roseau Fresh Produce Market] to do a first phase of building a modern type facility, with sprinklers, so that if people have cabbage, lettuce, it will remain fresh, and upstairs, we have maybe some of the vendors on the Bayfront and on top of the building you have solar panels,” he explained.
Isaac also revealed plans to build a parking facility in Roseau to help alleviate the problem of parking in Roseau.
Joseph, who as a Cabinet minister, has responsibility for Urban Renewal, also announced that plans are being formulated for the hosting of a Roseau Development Conference. He is inviting residents of Roseau to participate when that day comes.
Isaac noted that the outcome of the Development conference will be to create a document that will be the Roseau road map for developing a climate resilient, smart city.
The conference is expected to take place at the Goodwill Parish Hall once the building is available.
A next Ian Douglas the PM only using Isac as a mouth piece. Tired of hearing all those plans and nothing comes to reality. Same story over again.
Isaac,best advice too you my boy,just stop fooling the people,play the game with Skerrit and get what you wanted,after your done walk away,you know the labour regime is crumbling so get ready my friend,stop being a damn fool.
Mr. Skerrit is bending over backwards to rehabilitate Mr. Isaac . He, Mr. Isaac, has done irreparable damage to his character. Trying to gain favor with the constituents by promising heaven on earth is a futile exercise. Your reputation and character have been everlastingly shredded to the tiniest pieces. Betrayal is a satanic trait. You can pave every street, every alley, every footpath in your constituency with gold from the donation of monies made by foreign countries to Dominica, this not going to save you from the mammoth humiliating defeat that awaits you next general elections. You deserve nothing but the collect scorn and rejection of your constituents.
Man move yor aRse ther. .you damn traitor. … u can never get mmy vote garson sarcray traitor. … u joined skerite campaign for money…. jack arse. …
So long i have been hearing Roseau enhancement just go ahead start the project is over due.
Men!!Just go ahead start projects men,I’m tired with talks.
Shut up man, only more lies you telling. We do not buy any more Skerrit propaganda!!
Now that the shame of losing Ross University and 30% of our GDP has quietly passed without a peep from the Dominican citizenry, you guys are back to fooling the masses with enhanced photography that will not come to pass. What next? More empty talk about the International Airport? This government is inept at best and worse, it’s corrupt to the bone. When will our parrots come back home?
“We are planning”, “we are thinking”, “we are looking” – Does this ‘ing’ talk sound familiar? Too much talk. Just do it… A whole lot of talk and nothing else to show for it.
Hurricane Maria or not, this stuff should have already been done. In a way, the gov’t seems happy when hurricanes come, that way they can blame these storms for lack of action – and loss of Ross.
We need answers on these: The Geothermal Plant, the international airport, the West Coast ‘Highway’, the Coffee Plant, The Abbatoir, The Roseau Development Plan, the Morrocan Hotel, the Portsmouth Marina.
Government wants to be the public AND private sector. This is a socialist state in the making.
Dominica needs term limits for government. 18 years is a long time to wait for an airport…
JI, JI, the smartest Dominican ever born. But u starting to sound like dem boys on the other side bro..You all more care about self than for country.
Give it a rest and after you lose doh go back in Politics. Save your sanity, nobody is listening to the gibberish you all spewing now.
Joseph my boy, I do not think it have enough bunnies in Dominica to swallow your carrots. Even if your promises would come true there is not enough time before the election. Say we believe you, vote you into office and you forget again for the next five year ? Secondly, I did not hear your boss making provision for your plans in his budget. Number three, this is rehash of plans we have heard at least the last five years. We even saw fancy plans with Roseau looking like Monte Carlo, so nice and we paid foreign consultants big money for that. And all these apartments you want to build in Roseau. Where are the jobs for the people to live there, so they can pay their rent.
No, I don’t think there are enough bunnies this time to eat the carrots. Bugs Bunny is only in a cartoon. Right now I would be happy to find a decent public toilet to deposit my message.
I will not comment on anything that has to do with Judas Iscariot. But instead let me talk about how the prophet Elijah dealt with the liars, false prophets and deceivers that deceived the nation: 1king 18: 40 Then Elijah said, “Capture the prophets of Baal! Don’t let any of them run away!” The people captured all the prophets. Then Elijah led them down to the Kishon Valley, where he killed them
That’s your campaign talk ..The people of Roseau Central have seen this movie,and their response is that they will DISCARD you at the polls.Shameless!!!
Skerrit Must Go
Skerrit Must Go
Skerrit Must Go Now
Good thought %, eventually the hater aid and stupid Bush tea you are still drinking isn’t working. So try the Special LOVE, LOVE, LOVE and more love pills. YOUR song Skeritt must go doesn’t have any salt. The guy JUST outsmart YOU, because you are swallowing to much hater aid it impairs your judgement.
Talking bout reelection, EC $13.5 mil CBI money is being put aside monthly to build an intl airport…where is this money coming from hurricane relief pledged? Just asking.
Mr. Isaac, wait for Market Day with a difference ceremony to announce the Food Market project. We will believe it like the many years that was announced by the DLP. That’s the best place to make that announcement. Then 5 years later we will hear it again. Now you are on the losing team….you sound as desparate as the night of hurricane Maria. Good luck with all your promises….I wonder who will believe your foolish game and lies.