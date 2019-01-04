Minister for climate resilience, Joseph Isaac, has said that there’s a need to include languages in the early stages of our children’s lives and these should be added to the education syllabus beginning at preschool level.

Speaking on radio this week, he said Dominican culture should also be taken very seriously within schools as it plays an important role in our lives and upbringing. He said all students should be engaged in various languages as well as being involved in Dominica’s traditions and ethnic background.

The minister says this type of action is necessary to improve our weak areas in order to become a resilient nation in all aspects.

“In 2019 as a nation, we should be looking at languages, how do we treat languages to ensure that our people are competitive and resilient even in the region. I think little children should be learning things like French, Spanish, creole, at the preschool level and not only that but in regards to our culture generally across primary and secondary, we should be learning to dance quadrille, belle’ and pull everything together.” Isaac stated

He says our culture is one of the main factors that kept Dominicans firm in the face of the trials brought on after recent disasters.

“We see after the disasters of Tropical storm Erika and Hurricane Maria, you will realize what made us bounce back was the attitude and tenacity of our people. We cannot underscore how significant culture is for our country.” Isaac said.

Isaac encourages Dominicans to rebuild our country in a resilient way; not just in infrastructure, but in terms of culture, education, tourism, business, and general attitude.