UPDATE (2:00 PM): Isaac expected to continue to weaken as it moves away from DominicaDominica News Online - Thursday, September 13th, 2018 at 2:24 PM
At 200 PM, the center of Tropical Storm Isaac was located by satellite images near latitude 14.9 North, longitude 62.5 West. Isaac is moving toward the west near 18 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center in Florida.
A westward track with a slower forward motion is forecast to continue for the next few days. On the forecast track, Isaac should move farther away from Lesser Antilles today, and then move across the eastern and central Caribbean Sea through the weekend. Maximum sustained winds remain near 45 mph with higher gusts. Gradual weakening is forecast over the next few days as Isaac moves through the Caribbean Sea.
Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 160 miles (260 km) from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1006 mb (29.71 inches).
Tropical Storm Isaac is expected to produce total rainfall accumulations of 2 to 4 inches with isolated amounts up to 8 to 10 inches over Dominica. A tropical storm warning remains in effect for Dominica.
This rainfall may cause dangerous flash flooding. Tropical storm conditions are occuring within portions of the warning area and should continue through the afternoon hours. Swells generated by Isaac are affecting portions of the Lesser Antilles.
Prime Minister Skerrit in announcing the good news of the shift in the movement of the storm earlier today, said he hoped to speak to the country at about 5:30 pm today. However, despite the good news, the prime minister urged residents to continue to be vigilant as the outer bands of the system could still cause heavy rainfall on the island.
Next complete advisory at 500 PM.
Everyone should be thankful that the island was spared from any serious onslaught of Mother Nature. The country now needs shrewd leadership and unity of purpose to steer it on a path to success. For much too long the country has been languishing in decadence, political tribalism, opaqueness, corruption, indebtedness, underdevelopment and Bovine Stool.
Let’s all breath a sigh of relief now because it was yet another very stressful last time for us, the last 36 hours. I suggest before we go to work many of us should go test our blood pressure. But all in all let’s thank the Almighty for protecting us. Though Isaac is behind our back let’s not forget that the hurricane season is still very young as we still have another ten weeks to go. As for Dominica we still remain a very vulnerable place and with the very ungodly reign of Roosevelt Skerrit it’s just a matter of time. One thing that is sure is, as long as Skerrit is PM Dominica not experience peace and prosperity because God does not reward ungodliness. We need godly leadership before we can start to enjoy peace, harmony and prosperity because such blessings only come under righteous governance. Under Skerrit we are under constant FAiR. We planting but never ripping; we are sadly like a man putting his money in a bag with holes . Can you all not see that? We need Deliverance
Ya like I said it will weaken when it reaches closer. Shame on those who said dominica finibat. Start speaking positive. Thank God for his mercies. Let’s continue to pray for our country .
Getting weaker and weaker just like the economy… very good isaac
So will there be school tmrw friday
Thank God for his Mercy! Romans 5:20 reads; But where sin abounded, grace abounded much more, Some will try to take the credit and even see it as a form of vindication. But like we saw in the 12 plagues on Egypt, not all of them got Pharoahs attention. Also, let me remind us that since Erika nothing has changed for the better but sadly, for the worse. Let me also remind you all that we have another 2.5 more months to go into the hurricane season and because we were spared by one does not mean we learned the fear of God. Also, let me remind us that last year we got speared by Harvey and Irma to the point that Skerrit’ shipped our food, water and money to other islands, thinking we we’re off the hooks. But it was after, when we lease expected , Maria came on us as an army that came for revenge. As long as this ungodly, hypocrite and corrupt government remains in office, Dominica will be a state of emergency.