At 200 PM, the center of Tropical Storm Isaac was located by satellite images near latitude 14.9 North, longitude 62.5 West. Isaac is moving toward the west near 18 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center in Florida.

A westward track with a slower forward motion is forecast to continue for the next few days. On the forecast track, Isaac should move farther away from Lesser Antilles today, and then move across the eastern and central Caribbean Sea through the weekend. Maximum sustained winds remain near 45 mph with higher gusts. Gradual weakening is forecast over the next few days as Isaac moves through the Caribbean Sea.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 160 miles (260 km) from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1006 mb (29.71 inches).

Tropical Storm Isaac is expected to produce total rainfall accumulations of 2 to 4 inches with isolated amounts up to 8 to 10 inches over Dominica. A tropical storm warning remains in effect for Dominica.

This rainfall may cause dangerous flash flooding. Tropical storm conditions are occuring within portions of the warning area and should continue through the afternoon hours. Swells generated by Isaac are affecting portions of the Lesser Antilles.

Prime Minister Skerrit in announcing the good news of the shift in the movement of the storm earlier today, said he hoped to speak to the country at about 5:30 pm today. However, despite the good news, the prime minister urged residents to continue to be vigilant as the outer bands of the system could still cause heavy rainfall on the island.

Next complete advisory at 500 PM.