At 1100 PM, the center of Tropical Storm Isaac was located near latitude 15.3 North, longitude 58.0 West. Isaac is moving toward the west near 20 mph (31 km/h), and this general motion with a decrease in forward is expected to continue through the weekend.

On the forecast track, Isaac is forecast to move across the central Lesser Antilles and into the eastern Caribbean Sea on Thursday, and then move across the eastern and central Caribbean Sea through the weekend.

Data from a NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft and satellite-derived wind data indicate that the maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 50 mph (85 km/h) with higher gusts. A gradual decrease in the winds is forecast during the next 48 hours. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles (280 km)to the north of the center.

Data from the aircraft indicate that the minimum central pressure is 1006 mb (29.71 inches).

A Tropical Storm Warning remains in effect for Dominica.