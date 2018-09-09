Isaac now a category one hurricaneDominica News Online - Sunday, September 9th, 2018 at 11:55 PM
Tropical Storm Isaac has become a category one hurricane,
At 11:00 PM, packing winds of 75 miles per hour with gusts of up to 90 mph, Isaac was located at 14.5° N, -41.6° and moving in a Westerly direction at a speed of 14 mph.
Brometric pressure 29.33 in or 993 mb.
