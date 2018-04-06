Isaac must choose a side when sitting in parliament says former Independent MPDominica News Online - Friday, April 6th, 2018 at 1:54 PM
A former member of parliament, Frederick Baron, is suggesting that a request by Roseau MP Joseph Isaac for an independent seat in the parliament which is not affiliated to either the government or the opposition, is not as straightforward as he might think.
Isaac, who announced on Wednesday, that he was severing ties with the opposition United Workers Party (UWP), said he would advise the Speaker of The House of Assembly to make provisions for him to be seated in parliament as an independent member.
However, Baron, who served for some time in the 1990’s as an independent member of parliament, said that based on his experience, Isaac should expect to be given two options – a seat on the opposition side of the House or a seat on the government side.
“When I wrote to the Speaker informing her ……….. the Speaker’s response to me was ‘you either on the government side or on the opposition side’ and I’m sure Joseph Isaac didn’t just do that without asking …he knows full well that when parliament next meets, he has a decision that he and only he can make, which is, do I remain on the opposition or do I go to the government?” Baron explained. “And .. usually you find people gravitating towards the government because they greedy; they not concerned about their constituents; they concerned about themselves.”
Baron took issue with what he characterized as a complaining attitude by Isaac about the sacrifice he made and how much money he could be making.
“Well, yeah,” Baron exclaimed, “politics is about service, my brother. It’s not about how much money you can make. You should have known that; that if you not part of government, you wouldn’t get the salary of a minister.”
Baron represented the Soufriere Constituency in parliament, having won the seat on a Dominica Freedom Party ticket. He pointed out that when he requested independence in parliament, he did not leave the Freedom Party.
“I remained a member of the Freedom Party up to today but I requested independence in the parliament because the Freedom Party was in a coalition arrangement with the Labour Party which is the biggest mistake that they ever did and I had warned them but they didn’t listen,” the former parliamentarian explained.
Isaac contends that as an independent member of Parliament, he will have the freedom “to vote for and against policies of the government consistent with my philosophical belief and the impact of such policies on the people I serve.”
20 Comments
But what I cannot understand is, how is that Skerrit not getting money to help build back Dominica but he has enough money to buy Judas Iscariot? Can anyone tell us how much we get from president Bill Clinton? According to a reputable online news agency, it seems that we have gotten is a commitment to plant 750,000 trees. In fact here is a quote ” Participants announced eight Commitments to Action – solutions that are new, specific, and measurable – focusing on a wide range of issues, including training for 5,000 mental health workers in Puerto Rico; deploying nurses to the US Virgin Islands to conduct vision, hearing, and dental screenings for 9,000 schoolchildren; a comprehensive reforestation and habitat program that will plant 750,000 trees; a new agency in Dominica providing funding for resiliency projects; and solarizing 12 primary health clinics in Puerto Rico.” Boy they don’t seem to be even trusting us with money so the best they can do is put a money agency in place?…
Issacs Cox or Johnson it have that nuh in today’s politics? I know you suffered as a young Buccaneer by the same Roseau river so you taking ur seat on the sails of the financial center that seats on the bank of the same roseau River, like a pirate that you are. where does a pirate belong? On the right side of MoneyGod’s grandson.
Politics should be about service to the country. To help to advance the country in leaps and bounds so that all citizens and legal residents would become the beneficiaries of the politicians’ unswerving hard work, dedication and loyalty to the country. The life of a Caribbean politician in opposition is particularly rough. You and your family would be subjected to vicious verbal attacks, would be deprived of employment and access to privileges of the State. Mr. Isaac is not prepared to suffer any longer with the loyal opposition. He has succumbed, in my honest opinion, to the trinkets Skerrit has dangled before him. Mr. Isaac has completely and utterly betrayed his constituents. He didn’t even have the courtesy to alert many of his constituents about his decision to quit the party. Very disrespectful to them! His days of an independent parliamentarian would be short lived.
Mr. Baron the man has chosen Evil instead Good, WRONG instead of Right, Corruption over honesty, MONEY over service and darkness over light. After Judas betrayed Jesus did you ever see him sitting with the 12 disciples again? let him sit where he belongs but I will remind him though of Psalm 1:1 Blessed is the person who does not follow the advice of wicked people, take the path of sinners,or join the company of mockers- GOD’S WORD TRASLATION.
You find the best thing to do is to go and sit with mockers like Skerrit, Tony, Simmeon and savarin man? They will mock you and make a mockery out of you my friend.
Why are you all so wicked. Some quit from a party why make it such a big deal. Who knows maybe God directed him to leave. Sam spoke the truth you all said that he was bought, Isaac left its the same story.
He has chosen Frederick. You all look for every opportunity to be in the media. Six in one half a doesn’t in the other. A country of showoffs and we wonder why the progress in the country is described as minimal or non existant.
“Six in one half a doesn’t in the other.”….did you create that phrase on your own? Do you know what the saying means?
I explained it but I realize you need everything spelt out to you. Great choice of a name. I am not in you all party factions and tribalism. Opposition or government members and some of you; a bunch of showboats.
I know right!
Just coming on DNO writing foolishness and DNO still have the guts to publish it! smh.
look jokes papa so you were greedy too lol
I would need to do some research on that one. I can’t see how the Parliament could force someone to choose a party side when that person has decided to remove himself from being identified with a specific party.
There have been independent candidates before Baron so there must be some history that can inform people like me who have never been in the Parliament. I will await that information.
Barbara, I do not believe it is mandatory for him chose a side; I don’t of any paragraph where it states in the nations’ constitution that an independent member of the House must chose a side. What I do know is that assuming the party in power tabled a law, or decides to do something which involves spending the tax payers money.
As an independent member of the House he can decide to support either the government by agreeing to the proposal, or he can also side with the opposition and oppose the proposition!
He also may have the privilege to propose something, bit building a road, or suggesting a raise in pay for politicians of civil servants, or even building a hospital. The reality the ruling government could simply ignore whatever he suggest or propose!
A review of our political history will revel the late Pat Stevens of Marigot as an independent candidate elect, if memory serves me correctly spent two terms in parliament as an independent member of the House never…
Cont:
Yes, for his total duration in the House, he was unable to get anything done. I can also tell you about the late Tim Hector of Antigua, the mother of my former Antigua wife was his aunt.
Tim with all of his flamboyance served in the Parliament as an independent member, but we do not remember him accomplishing anything except giving a good argument; opposing; nevertheless, was never able to block a bill, or prevent the ruling party from doing whatever they wished!
Let me take you to America: You perhaps heard of Bernie Saunders; Independent Senator, most of the time he votes with the democrats, and maybe 90-100% of the time he votes against the republicans proposals, he is not legally obligated to vote with any side, he can “abstain” from voting, and so Isaac can do the same in Dominica.
But watch it; he is going to become a turn coat puppet to Roosevelt to be in his cabal, its all about money and “what I can get!”
the “watch dog” he claim to be, jack…..!!!!
That’s all u problem 8months sense Maria da not that big and no lights in checkhall that’s all I need now please I’m tired with noise in my head
Sir your case and Isaac is totally different, he is out of the UWP whereas you were a Freedomite.
On the Money Mine good job! See dem guys claim to be educated and everytime they open their mouth I say they studiated. There are so many AHs around the island it’s sickening. Thhe biggest problem is they in key position and have $ they parents left for them or they stole & stealing
I wish this is true and if it is true I really want him to cross let him loose his dam sit!!!. No independent candidate just go ahead and cross over!. If uwp takes you back with them then they self have no dam shame!!!. Go ahead and cross! Both u Mr Issac and the ministers in government I would just put allu in a room with a g-string on allu and Chucky jaison and fready cooker to give allu some real good time!
Frederick I hear you but to me Mr. Isaac has chosen, for himself, just like Roosevelt Skerrit but I’m sure he will be the little boy in this contest.
Isaac was bought,and he knows it,but he will regret in due time.