Minister of the Environment, Climate Resilience, Disaster Management and Urban Renewal, Joseph Isaac has pledged his unwavering support to the staff of Abilities Unlimited – The Workshop for the Blind.

The minister’s promise was made during a courtesy call on Wednesday to the institution as part of his tour throughout Goodwill and neighboring communities where, according to a release from his ministry, he has commenced several rehabilitation projects.

Isaac expressed satisfaction with the standard of production in the workshop and applauded its efforts over the years.

“Today I was pleased by the level of professionalism and skills that I saw at the workshop and how these individuals don’t let their disabilities affect them from producing these craft items,” he noted.

During his visit, Isaac engaged workshop manager Annie Anthony to address the challenges that have been affecting the daily operations and the staff members who are in need of assistance.

Following a tour of the facility, the minister stated that additional repairs of the building will commence after the beautification of the property and its environs.

“I am going to communicate with the Solid Waste Department and request that a truck be sent over to clean the yard here. As the Minister of Environment I was not pleased when I saw the debris at the back of the building,” he lamented.

Isaac stressed the importance of ensuring that the facility is safe, especially for the employees with disabilities.

“Not only is this not safe for the environment, but there are employees in here who are blind and I want to do everything possible to mitigate any risk of injury on site,” he said.

Abilities Unlimited – The Workshop for the Blind located on Federation Drive in Goodwill has been in operation from 1964, producing high quality baskets and other craft items. It provides an opportunity for persons with challenges/disabilities to gain skills and earn an income.