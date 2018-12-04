Parliamentary representative for Roseau, Joseph Isaac, has pledged to join the DAPD in advocating for the rights of persons with disabilities.

He was speaking at a ceremony yesterday to observe International Day of Persons with Disabilities and the DAPD’s 35th anniversary.

Isaac called on all members and friends of the DAPD to champion the cause of advocacy and said that he would be lending his voice to the cause at the cabinet and national levels.

“Your government has endorsed and ratified some of the international protocols. We slso, in construction of roads and side walks, we have already taken on board issues of access,” he said. “In everything, as we go through the development process, is one step at a time. Every one should be looking out for each other and if your neighbor receives something, you know your turn is coming next. So you should just be applauding the neighbor and championing the cause for development in Dominica”

The DAPD recently paid tribute to its founder the late Reginald Rolle and highlighted some of the achievements of the Association since its inception 35 years ago. These include

-Loik Charles (visually challenged) who successfully went through mainstream education and is now is a student at a university in the United States. The first one ever,

-Some schools now make provisions for mobility impaired persons to access their physical environment, though limited.

-The Government of Dominica ratified the U.N Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

-Some Public buildings have constructed ramps for easier access to their facilities.

-The Multi-purpose Development Centre will soon be completed with the construction of the auditorium.