Isaac pledges to be a DAPD advocateDominica News Online - Tuesday, December 4th, 2018 at 1:48 PM
Parliamentary representative for Roseau, Joseph Isaac, has pledged to join the DAPD in advocating for the rights of persons with disabilities.
He was speaking at a ceremony yesterday to observe International Day of Persons with Disabilities and the DAPD’s 35th anniversary.
Isaac called on all members and friends of the DAPD to champion the cause of advocacy and said that he would be lending his voice to the cause at the cabinet and national levels.
“Your government has endorsed and ratified some of the international protocols. We slso, in construction of roads and side walks, we have already taken on board issues of access,” he said. “In everything, as we go through the development process, is one step at a time. Every one should be looking out for each other and if your neighbor receives something, you know your turn is coming next. So you should just be applauding the neighbor and championing the cause for development in Dominica”
The DAPD recently paid tribute to its founder the late Reginald Rolle and highlighted some of the achievements of the Association since its inception 35 years ago. These include
-Loik Charles (visually challenged) who successfully went through mainstream education and is now is a student at a university in the United States. The first one ever,
-Some schools now make provisions for mobility impaired persons to access their physical environment, though limited.
-The Government of Dominica ratified the U.N Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.
-Some Public buildings have constructed ramps for easier access to their facilities.
-The Multi-purpose Development Centre will soon be completed with the construction of the auditorium.
9 Comments
Wonder if you have it in you to be an honest advocate…Just take care you don’t crook them!!! They should feed you with a very long spoon!!!!!
DAPD a traitor is on board so “Examine the horn”,and examine “His horns”….
Skerrit Must Go
Skerrit Must Go
LAZY Skerrit Must Go Now
Loik Charles (visually challenged) who successfully went through mainstream education and is now is a student at a university in the United States. The first one ever, no Issac you are in correct. you were there b4 him Skerrit too. You et Al should set up a new one. One for dishonest byproducts of exteme poverty ,over wt short & tall alike, guys with bellies near to touch the roads
Just to highlight some other achievements that have been down re breaking the barriers. I notice that a young man from Canefield Alistair Abel the with Down syndrome was transition into the workforce. This is another cause for celebration .
I congratulate the work of the DAPD however as the umbrella body for persons with disabilities they should build a better network with other organizations that work with people with disabilities . They only highlight the work that the association does and not what other organization do..
Their need to be a better collaboration with other organizations that do similar work.
Once again congratulations.
Isaac is a crook and therefore no one trusts him and his words. His words are like ripe breadfruit.
A draft disability policy being developed by the Dominica State College .
Alistair Abel the first person with Down Syndrome to be transition into the work force
Alistair Abel the first one ever an 18 year old with Down Syndrome has transition into the work force.