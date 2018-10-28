Isaac puts litter bugs on noticeDominica News Online - Sunday, October 28th, 2018 at 5:24 PM
Minister for the Environment, Climate Resilience, Disaster Management and Urban Renewal, Joseph Isaac, has made a forceful call for Dominicans who are caught littering to face the full brunt of the law.
Isaac, who is also the MP for the Roseau Central constituency, spoke at Market Day with a Difference on Saturday.
“I’m taking this thing passionately because I have first hand experience where our own citizens are littering our country; our own citizens are doing things which are not the best approach to ensuring that the environment is kept safe and clean,” asserted the man with ministerial responsibility for the environment.
He made an impassioned plea to the police to play their part.
“So, I’m calling on the Commissioner of Police. Forget politics; forget it. Let us focus on the development of our country,” he urged. “If we could do only one thing after the recovery process, after Hurricane Maria and Tropical Storm Erika, is to ensure that our country is clean for our sake, not just for tourists.”
Littering has been a longstanding challenge for the relevant authorities in Dominica.
Mayor of the City of Roseau, Irene John, said in March, 2015 said that the City Council was contemplating installing cameras in the capital as a deterrent to littering.
Mayor John said then, she believes that the issue is more about the behavior of citizens who are not adhering to the Litter Act than the limitations of her Council.
Then in August this year, Minister for Tourism and Culture, Robert Tonge, stressing the importance of caring for the environment and the proper disposal of garbage, declared the government’s intention to begin empowering wardens to charge people for littering.
Some weeks later in September, the Ministry of Environment, Climate Resilience and Urban Renewal, through the Dominica Solid Waste Management Corporation, announced it was inviting applications for litter wardens who will be empowered to “issue written notices or tickets of violation to offenders.”
However, questions still remain as to whether the current Litter Act which was last amended in 1991, is adequate to effectively address the challenges which the country faces from persistent and indiscriminate littering.
In other words, all this talk about prosecuting to the full extent of the law, is just bluster. Lots of talk and no action. Typical of Skeritt’s administration.
You tell the police forget about politics. So why then did you cross the floor of the House and change your allegiance? was it for money only?
I saw Domlec littering and wrote to the management.
No reply.
They can’t afford to pay fines, not can Dominica afford to imprison them.
So, sentence them to cleanup labor.
Isaac you have joined a crew of people whose mantra is “cannot do”,so your call is already rejected.
You are however doing one thing that was already known by many Dominicans,and that is calling upon the COMMISSIONER of police to forget the politics!!!That’s not news to us,but again he will reject your call.
QUESTION:Austrie told us on Market day with a difference that we are consuming sub standard chicken and pork.Now you are telling us that the Commissioner of police must stop the politics
Did you and Austrie plan that? Politics and money make good/bad bed fellows. You must always visit the corner of Fields Lane and Independence Street,next to the coblers..Make sure you walk with your mask.Bad set of evil and wicked leaders you all are. It’s time to dump you all into political oblivion like we dump garbage.Sets of failures !!!!.You are worst than those you met in this cesspit of corruption!You are just trying to be relevant.
Skerrit Must Go
Skerrit Must Go
LAZY Skerrit…
Seems like there are several cabinets within the current DLP administration and when one speaks one has to even wonder which DLP cabinet he/ she representing, or if they just talking for talking sake as they usually do, knowing their much talking never yields any action. They all seem to be dealing with the same subject but on that one subject Skerrit says one thing, Robie says something different and new comer Isaac says something out of this world. For example DNO quoted Skerrit in December saying what would have happened in 2015/2016. Three years later nothing happened except more of the same old talk. In 2015, Robbie Tongue says boy the $5,000 fine is too harsh and we cant prosecute anyone on that because everybody knows everybody here. http://dominicanewsonline.com/news/homepage/news/general/tourism-minister-wants-garbage-disposal-fine-lowered/ . Then yesterday Isaac says boy if anyone is caught they going to “face the full brunt of the law.” Which law Isaac? The $5000 fine?