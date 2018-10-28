Minister for the Environment, Climate Resilience, Disaster Management and Urban Renewal, Joseph Isaac, has made a forceful call for Dominicans who are caught littering to face the full brunt of the law.

Isaac, who is also the MP for the Roseau Central constituency, spoke at Market Day with a Difference on Saturday.

“I’m taking this thing passionately because I have first hand experience where our own citizens are littering our country; our own citizens are doing things which are not the best approach to ensuring that the environment is kept safe and clean,” asserted the man with ministerial responsibility for the environment.

He made an impassioned plea to the police to play their part.

“So, I’m calling on the Commissioner of Police. Forget politics; forget it. Let us focus on the development of our country,” he urged. “If we could do only one thing after the recovery process, after Hurricane Maria and Tropical Storm Erika, is to ensure that our country is clean for our sake, not just for tourists.”

Littering has been a longstanding challenge for the relevant authorities in Dominica.

Mayor of the City of Roseau, Irene John, said in March, 2015 said that the City Council was contemplating installing cameras in the capital as a deterrent to littering.

Mayor John said then, she believes that the issue is more about the behavior of citizens who are not adhering to the Litter Act than the limitations of her Council.

In December of 2015, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit announced that come 2016, the government would be taking a more serious approach towards indiscriminate littering which, he said, was rapidly becoming the norm in Dominica.

He promised to increase the number of litter wardens and to strengthen the relevant legislation, if necessary, even if it meant setting up a night court to prosecute offenders.

Then in August this year, Minister for Tourism and Culture, Robert Tonge, stressing the importance of caring for the environment and the proper disposal of garbage, declared the government’s intention to begin empowering wardens to charge people for littering.

Some weeks later in September, the Ministry of Environment, Climate Resilience and Urban Renewal, through the Dominica Solid Waste Management Corporation, announced it was inviting applications for litter wardens who will be empowered to “issue written notices or tickets of violation to offenders.”

However, questions still remain as to whether the current Litter Act which was last amended in 1991, is adequate to effectively address the challenges which the country faces from persistent and indiscriminate littering.