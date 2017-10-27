JOHN’S, Antigua– Three-time reigning champions Guyana Jaguars made a steady start, a promising, young batsman fell short of a maiden first-class hundred and rain dealt a blow to the pink-ball match when the 2017-18 Digicel Regional 4-Day Championship opened on Thursday.

For “live” scores of the matches, visit the Match Centre on the Cricket West Indies website here:http://cricketwestindies.org/index.php/match-centre/

Half-centuries from Anthony Bramble and Chanderpaul Hemraj led the Jaguars to 258 for eight in the first innings at the close against Jamaica Scorpions at the Guyana National Stadium.

Hometown boy Roland Cato led the way with 90, as he anchored Windward Islands Volcanoes to 220 for seven in their first innings against Leeward Islands Hurricanes at the National Cricket Stadium.

And wet conditions caused by rain curtailed play at Kensington Oval, where fierce regional rivals Barbados Pride and Trinidad & Tobago Force were playing under the lights.

In Providence, Guyana: Hemraj made 60 to hold the top half of the Jaguars’ batting together before they crashed from 96 for three to 150 for six.

But Bramble struck six fours in 62 from 122 balls and all-rounder Sherfane Rutherford supported with 45, sharing 83 for the seventh wicket to revive the Jaguars.

They however, were both dismissed in the final hour, as the Scorpions fought back late in the day, with off-spinner Damani Sewell ending the day with 3-69 from 28 overs.

In St. George’s, Grenada: Cato struck five fours and one six from 154 balls and shared two successive stands that propped up the Volcanoes’ batting.

He shared 50 with former Windies vice-captain Kirk Edwards for the third wicket, and followed up with a 105-run stand with Kavem Hodge for the fourth wicket before the Hurricanes too, made a late grab of four wickets for five runs in the space off 26 balls.

Familiarity bred success for Mervyn Matthew, the former Volcanoes fast-medium bowler, as he was the pick of the Hurricanes’ bowlers with 3-22 from 15 overs.

In Bridgetown, Barbados: Just four balls were possible, as Red Force reached nought without loss in their first innings before rain and soggy conditions curtailed the rest of play.

The start had been delayed by an hour, due to wet patches on the outfield caused by rain in the island overnight and during the morning period.

Just two minutes into play, the rain interrupted and following several inspections by the umpire the decision was taken about half-hour before the scheduled close.

Play on the remaining days is scheduled to start at 1:30 pm local time.

SCHEDULE OF MATCHES

(Scheduled, local daily start time 10 am, except where indicated in brackets)

Round 1 – October 26 to 29

Jaguars vs Scorpions – Guyana National Stadium, Guyana (9:30 am)

Pride vs Red Force – Kensington Oval, Barbados (2 pm)

Volcanoes vs Hurricanes – National Cricket Stadium, Grenada

Round 2 – November 2 to 5

Red Force vs Scorpions – Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad

Volcanoes vs Jaguars – Daren Sammy National Cricket Ground, St. Lucia

Round 2 – November 1, 2, 4, 5

Pride vs Hurricanes – Kensington Oval

Round 3 – November 9 to 12

Scorpions vs Pride – Sabina Park, Jamaica (2 pm)

Hurricanes vs Jaguars – Vivian Richards Cricket Ground, Antigua

Red Force vs Volcanoes – Queen’s Park Oval

Round 4 – November 16 to 19

Hurricanes vs Scorpions – Warner Park, St. Kitts

Red Force vs Jaguars – Brian Lara Cricket Academy (2 pm)

Volcanoes vs Pride – Arnos Vale Sports Complex, St. Vincent

Round 5 – November 30 to December 3

Scorpions vs Volcanoes – Sabina Park

Hurricanes vs Red Force – Vivian Richards Cricket Ground

Jaguars vs Pride – Guyana National Stadium (9:30 am)

Round 6 – December 7 to 10

Scorpions vs Red Force – Sabina Park

Hurricanes vs Pride – Warner Park

Jaguars vs Volcanoes – Guyana National Stadium (9:30 am)

Round 7 – December 14 to 17

Jaguars vs Hurricanes – Guyana National Stadium (2 pm)

Red Force vs Pride – Brian Lara Cricket Academy

Volcanoes vs Scorpions – Darren Sammy National Cricket Ground (2 pm)

Round 8 – January 4 to 7

Red Force vs Hurricanes – Queen’s Park Oval

Scorpions vs Jaguars – Sabina Park

Pride vs Volcanoes – Kensington Oval

Round 9 – January 11 to 14

Scorpions vs Hurricanes – Sabina Park

Pride vs Jaguars – Kensington Oval

Volcanoes vs Red Force – National Cricket Stadium, Grenada

Round 10 – January 18 to 21

Pride vs Scorpions – Kensington Oval

Jaguars vs Red Force – Guyana National Stadium (9:30 am)

Hurricanes vs Volcanoes – Warner Park (2 pm)

