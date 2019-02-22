Jamaica parliament approves Bill to retake Petrojam shares held by VenezuelaDominica News Online - Friday, February 22nd, 2019 at 8:14 PM
Jamaica has moved a step closer to forcibly taking back the 49 per cent stake in Petrojam that is held by Venezuelan state-owned oil company, PDVSA Caribe SA.
The development follows the approval of a Bill in the House of Representatives Tuesday night, after a more than five-hour-long debate along partisan lines that was at times contentious.
