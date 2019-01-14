A delegation of experts from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) recently visited Dominica in order to discuss the implementation of a project in Flood and Sediment Disaster Management. The mentioned project is aimed at improving the disaster prevention capacity of the Dominican government.

During the visit, Chief Technical Officer within the Ministry of Public Works, Water Resource Management and Ports, Mr. Kendell Johnson expressed his gratitude to JICA and his hopes that JICA experts assist the local government through the impartation of guidelines and best practices for implementation by the members of the actual administration.

Also in attendance were Denise Edwards, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Public Works, Water Resource Management and Ports; Erickson Lewis, Senior Engineer in the Ministry of Public Works, Water Resource Management and Ports; Katsutaka KIKKAWA, Project Formulation Advisor with the JICA Saint Lucia Office; Anthia St. Aimee-Georgie, JICA Program Officer; Masako Teramoto, Manager of Nippon Koei Co., LTD; and Hiroyuki Katsuro, Senior Engineer with Nippon Koei Co., LTD.

Based on the preliminary observations and needs arising from the discussions held, JICA will be making the necessary preparations for the implementation of the proceeding phases of the project in the upcoming months.