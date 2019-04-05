Jazz ‘n Creole has grown by ‘leaps and bounds’, Piper says

The annual Jazz ‘n Creole Festival has grown by leaps and bounds starting with 600 patrons to over 2500 last year, o Director of Tourism, Colin Piper has said.

He made the announcement at the first Jazz ‘n Creole press conference for 2019.

The 10th Annual Jazz ‘n Creole is expected to take place from May the 3rd to the 5th at the Cabrits National Park in Portsmouth.

“The event, Jazz ‘n Creole has grown by leaps and bounds starting with 600 patrons to over 2500 last year,” Piper said. “We anticipate similar crowds and that’s a testament to the residents of Dominica who have embraced that event and really continue to support it.”

The Tourism Director encouraged public support to help grow the event.

“And so we look for that support this year and ask that your messaging, your communication, your amplification of all things Jazz continue and have even increased this year as it is our 10th Anniversary and we want to continue to see the event grow,” he stated.

Jazz ‘n Creole organizers anticipate that people residing in Dominica will make their way Portsmouth for that weekend, Piper said, “but more important, we want you to message your friends outside of Dominica.”

Piper also called on residents of Dominica to not only be local ambassadors, but ambassadors of the event and ambassadors for the destination, “and all the natural and other things nature-oriented, things that can happen in Dominica during that weekend.”