The objectives and mission of JCI (Junior Chamber International) Dominica is to contribute to the advancement of the global community by providing the opportunity for young people to develop the leadership skill, social responsibility, fellowship and entrepreneurship necessary to create positive change.

Throughout 2019, JCI Dominica will be partnering with individuals and organizations to raise awareness for and celebrate a variety of international days currently observed by the United Nations. Currently a partnership exists between JCI and the United Nations which supports the mobilization of young people to take action to create awareness of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and facilitate dialogue with stakeholders around priority areas in their communities. To support this partnership, focus will be placed on days/ topics that are relevant within our society. World Interfaith Harmony Week and World Cancer Day were highlighted as the first two activities within this project based on the high level of importance both topics have within Dominica.

JCI Dominica supported World Interfaith Harmony Week from February 1st – 7th, 2019 with the recording and airing of video presentations which captured prayers from different faiths in Dominica. This included video presentations from Rev. Morna S Christmas Frazer – Superintendent Minister Methodist Church Dominica, Siwattu Camille Leblanc – Youth Member – The House of Nyabingi and Pastor Randy Rodney – Senior Pastor of Truth and Fellowship Global and President of the Dominica Association of Evangelical Churches. The object of this week was to raise awareness and a mutual understanding that interreligious dialogue constitutes important dimensions of a culture of peace; with World Interfaith Harmony Week created as a way to promote harmony between all people regardless of their faith.

Additionally, JCI Dominica celebrated Cancer Day through a social media campaign. JCI Dominica in support of World Cancer Day encouraged persons to wear something purple(the designated color for general Cancer awareness), take “selfies” wearing their purple outfit and then share these images via social media with this years World Cancer Day theme hash-tag #IamAndIWill. This simple yet activity saw a positive impact that was applauded by the Dominica Cancer Society.

Finally, JCI Dominica also celebrated and aimed to raise awareness for Black History Month which was held under the theme “Knowing our Past and Celebrating our Local”. To mark this occasion, JCI Dominica created a video presentation highlighting not only historical information on Black History Month but also celebrating key figures of society whom have contributed immensely to Dominica. Whilst this activity is not listed in the UN list of International Days, JCI Dominica felt it critical to raise awareness for this topic, with many of the individuals highlighted playing a strong role within JCI Dominica’s history.

Links to the various videos can be viewed at JCI Dominica’s YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCre-8IaHR69IqArrOp6eWeA or JCI Dominica’s Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/jcidominicaofficial/.

Businesses interested in partnering with JCI Dominica for future projects such as these and others can contact secretarygeneral.jcidom@gmail.com or 1(767)317-8575.