Roseau, Dominica, 26th November 2018 – Junior Chamber International (JCI) is a nonprofit organization of young active citizens between ages 18 to 40 across the globe, who are engaged and committed to creating impact in their communities. Active citizens are individuals invested in the future of the world by making positive change. JCI members come from all sectors of society. The organization helps them to develop the skills, knowledge and understanding to make informed decisions and take action.

Under the theme “Rebuilding and Transforming a Stronger JCI Together” and in the presence of fellow Jaycees and the Advisory Council, the Dominica chapter of JCI elected the local 2019 Executive Board during the 3rd Annual General Meeting on Saturday November 24, 2018, at the ballroom of the Prevost Cinemall in Roseau.

In addition to the President-elect, James Rodney, other members elected to the Executive Board for 2019 were Executive Vice President Meritta Hyacinth, Vice President Monita Nicholls-James, Vice President Jeannel David, Secretary General Brittney Clarke and Treasurer Tricia Jno Baptiste. The 2018 President, Derrick Theophille, will serve as Immediate Past President for 2019.

Charged with the responsibility of leading the organization in 2018, outgoing President, Derrick Theophille, recounted the successes and challenges faced by JCI Dominica during his term. JCI Dominica implemented several projects over the year, including Lupus Awareness activities, the joint Sports day, a host of training for members and prospective members, some of which were accredited, representation at the Young Leaders of the Americas Initiative (YLAI) Programme in Washington D.C., inducted 12 new members and fun socials. The President thanked the members for their efforts in the successes but expressed the need for greater teamwork and responsibility by all members. Finally, he welcomed the 2019 Executive Board and congratulated them on taking up the responsibility to be leaders for positive change.

In his remarks, President-elect for 2019, James Rodney, promised to further the growth and recognition of JCI in Dominica and with the support of other organizations, seek to make a greater impact in the local society. He plans to work with all members and the West Indies Chapter of JCI to achieve those goals.

Guest speaker, TM Brenton Hilaire, gave a motivational talk to the members present, and encouraged them to continually take up the challenge of leadership and strive towards being their best self. He stressed that JCI Dominica is a great opportunity for personal development and that opportunity should be fully endorsed by all members.

The organization plans on having its Installation and Awards Ceremony in December. The 2019 Executive Board will be installed at a ceremony next month and begin their executive year on the 1st of January 2019.

The date and venue will be given in a subsequent notice.