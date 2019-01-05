A section of the video for the smash hit bouyon-soca track Famalay will be shot at the Cabrits in Portsmouth from 10 am tomorrow. The video will star Machel Montano, Bunji Garlin and Skinny Fabulous who will all be on location.

Dance crews, costume bands, sensay groups , cultural performers and individuals interested in being part of a massive day time party scene are being invited to serve as extras in the video.