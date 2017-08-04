Joshua Francis charged with obstructionDominica News Online - Friday, August 4th, 2017 at 3:40 PM
The police have charged Roseau South MP Joshua Francis for “obstruction” dating back to the February 7, 2017, protest.
Francis, the police say, obstructed them from having a truck move to move west away from the Financial Centre after a public meeting on the 7th of February, 2017.
The matter was filed 3 days short of the six months limitation according to law.
Retired police superintendent Nicholas George has also been charged.
The matter is set for September 25, 2017
Below is the summons sent to Francis.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.