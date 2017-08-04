The police have charged Roseau South MP Joshua Francis for “obstruction” dating back to the February 7, 2017, protest.

Francis, the police say, obstructed them from having a truck move to move west away from the Financial Centre after a public meeting on the 7th of February, 2017.

The matter was filed 3 days short of the six months limitation according to law.

Retired police superintendent Nicholas George has also been charged.

The matter is set for September 25, 2017

Below is the summons sent to Francis.