Joshua Francis responds to mounting accusationsDominica News Online - Tuesday, January 15th, 2019 at 9:41 AM
Roseau South MP and deputy leader of the opposition United Workers Party (UWP), Joshua Francis, flanked by top executive members of his party, held a press conference on Monday denying accusations leveled against him in a divorce petition filed by his wife.
“Today, my wife, through dangerous lawyers, has filed a political divorce petition which has been deliberately leaked and caused to go viral on social media. This is the works and unceasing efforts of dangerous political ‘enemies’ who used my wife’s petition as a shield to protect their own and as a sword to dishonor my name,” Francis stated.
He said the latest “unprecedented” leak and release on social media comes on the heels of the leak and release of an email purported to be authored by his wife.
“Also, my accuser’s statement in the famous case of inappropriate behavior was leaked and caused to go viral in 2016. This public parade of materials, true or fake, cannot be normal or natural! And this cannot be allowed to become the new norm…how long will the other side go to feast with the darkness of the world?,” the Roseau South MP asked.
Francis said he entered the political arena in June, 2013, and “my family was right there with me; my beautiful wife and my two blessed children are indeed the blessings of my life.”
He continued, “Today, my family is separated and my good name has been under ferocious and consistent attack. My service to our nation has resulted in profound personal losses as opposed to personal gains, just the opposite to the players on the other side.”
Francis said when he signed-up to serve the nation, he expected it to have been “tough, and demanding, but not dangerous and malicious for the wrong reasons”.
“I have been dealt with a severe bout of prosecution and persecution. I have been referred to by all manner of unclean names. Some even try to discard me with untrue legal tags even without any criminal charge ever been read to me in any part of our globe, far less for a criminal trial and/or conviction,” he complained.
“The constant malicious, unwarranted and evil attacks against me have come from all angles. The greatest plot to destroy my good name and reputation is rooted in a sexual scandal of 2016; inflamed attacks after attacks, with the most dangerous of all the attacks directed at my family to secure its disintegration by the very ones who go home to their families each day,” he lamented.
“How could you, in good conscience, preside over the destruction of my family? How could anyone gloat over the separation of my family as a victory to score political points? How could anyone rejoice when families fall apart? Where is the soul of the Dominica Labor Party?” he asked.
He continued, “Since the famous sex Scandal of 2016, my wife and I have gone through enormous emotional, mental, and psychological pressure for which I take full responsibility; resulting in my lovely wife being ill-advised to fight against me, not realizing that such a fight is against herself and our precious children. I plead to her to publicly to reconsider her actions and inactions-for I am not the enemy.”
The full statement by Francis is posted below.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
7 Comments
The DLP is well versed in politics of personal destruction. It’s de facto leader, the Senior Counsel, is superbly adept at this. The corrupt DLP operatives have an appetite to see people humiliated, diminished with unfounded and far-fetched attacks on their character. These cooks always look to profiteer from invented scandals. They have no strategic or viable plans to lift the country out of its present economic black hole. They, therefore, solely rely on the demonization of the character of decent people to hang on to power. This too shall pass, Mr. Francis, and you will be re-elected with a greater margin of votes. Do not worry Joshua, the D-Deception L-Lies P-Propaganda party will go up in figurative flames.
I don’t know the circumstances surrounding Mr Francis and his family so I will not give my judgement. However, as a person governed by God’s word, I feel the following passage is a guide to all who seen to lead us, not only in church but in public life as well as. 1 Tim 3:2 “Now the overseer is to be above reproach, faithful to his wife, temperate, self- controlled, respectable, ….” In light of the above passage I must say that to I have lost respect for Mr. Francis and therefore he should take some time to deal with his family first. Having said that I let me also say that I am disgusted with those government ministers whose names are on the block, in all kinds of sex scandal like male dogs. The cabinet is not a dog house. Why is the PM not holding anyone to high esteem? Am I to take it to mean that he too is living in a glasshouse? All those men in government and opposition that making babies outside of holy matrimony need to get out of our office. It’s a disgrace to our…
It is unconscionable to see how the laborrats are trying to tarnish the reputation of Francis when they have not removed the beam out of their eyes. The DLP immorality starts from the top and trickles-down to all the puppets in his cabal. Clean your house before you see faults in someone else’s house. Hypocrites!!
Seriously, I read the divorce court petition….. and from the time I read where Joshua’s wife mentioned the vandalism which took place in town on 7th Feb 2017, I KNEW IT WAS A POLITICAL SLAP FROM SKERRIT & Co.
so i just ignored and dismissed it….. its a simple political plot to try hit Joshua…..BUT HE IS NOT LOSING SUPPORT!!!!
Well said Josh…
You forgot to tell them that Roseau South will remain in it’s blue bag, signed, sealed and delivered to you after the 2019 general election…
Skerrit Must Go
Skerrit Must Go
LAZY Skerrit Must Go Now
I love and support Hon. Joshua Francis but at this time he is not fit for office. He needs to humbly go home and take care of his house before he takes care of the parliament. Dominica is in a very sad state and we need Hon men and women, with good report to help restore our country. In my opinion Skerrit, McIntyre, Blackmore, St. Jeanne, Joshua Francis and Spags John, should all resign or be fired from our office. I want to see married men and women that are honest, faithful, well respected and above reproach in our parliament. I am not by any means judging Mr. Joshua Francis but based on his press conference yesterday I feel he needs to get his family affair together and then come again because I feel he has a lot to offer the nation.
Let’s put it this way, if Skerrit and Co. had only a shred of evidence they would have used by now and Joshua would have been dragged before court. However in the absence of said evidence they try and get to him in spreading vicious rumours. All this are the usual dirty politics by the new DLP enacted by its corrupt leader. If they are morally all that why don’t they speak to their friend Blackmoore and tell him to get his house in order. In other words, Francis is squeaky clean but Blackmoore is not and all you labourites know it. It’s really time now for this evil good for nothing regime to go!!!