Roseau South MP and deputy leader of the opposition United Workers Party (UWP), Joshua Francis, flanked by top executive members of his party, held a press conference on Monday denying accusations leveled against him in a divorce petition filed by his wife.

“Today, my wife, through dangerous lawyers, has filed a political divorce petition which has been deliberately leaked and caused to go viral on social media. This is the works and unceasing efforts of dangerous political ‘enemies’ who used my wife’s petition as a shield to protect their own and as a sword to dishonor my name,” Francis stated.

He said the latest “unprecedented” leak and release on social media comes on the heels of the leak and release of an email purported to be authored by his wife.

“Also, my accuser’s statement in the famous case of inappropriate behavior was leaked and caused to go viral in 2016. This public parade of materials, true or fake, cannot be normal or natural! And this cannot be allowed to become the new norm…how long will the other side go to feast with the darkness of the world?,” the Roseau South MP asked.

Francis said he entered the political arena in June, 2013, and “my family was right there with me; my beautiful wife and my two blessed children are indeed the blessings of my life.”

He continued, “Today, my family is separated and my good name has been under ferocious and consistent attack. My service to our nation has resulted in profound personal losses as opposed to personal gains, just the opposite to the players on the other side.”

Francis said when he signed-up to serve the nation, he expected it to have been “tough, and demanding, but not dangerous and malicious for the wrong reasons”.

“I have been dealt with a severe bout of prosecution and persecution. I have been referred to by all manner of unclean names. Some even try to discard me with untrue legal tags even without any criminal charge ever been read to me in any part of our globe, far less for a criminal trial and/or conviction,” he complained.

“The constant malicious, unwarranted and evil attacks against me have come from all angles. The greatest plot to destroy my good name and reputation is rooted in a sexual scandal of 2016; inflamed attacks after attacks, with the most dangerous of all the attacks directed at my family to secure its disintegration by the very ones who go home to their families each day,” he lamented.

“How could you, in good conscience, preside over the destruction of my family? How could anyone gloat over the separation of my family as a victory to score political points? How could anyone rejoice when families fall apart? Where is the soul of the Dominica Labor Party?” he asked.

He continued, “Since the famous sex Scandal of 2016, my wife and I have gone through enormous emotional, mental, and psychological pressure for which I take full responsibility; resulting in my lovely wife being ill-advised to fight against me, not realizing that such a fight is against herself and our precious children. I plead to her to publicly to reconsider her actions and inactions-for I am not the enemy.”

The full statement by Francis is posted below.

Download (PDF, 165KB)