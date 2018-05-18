The Parliamentary Representative for the Roseau South Constituency, Attorney at-Law, Joshua Francis, is attributing his decision to return to active politics to calls from his constituents and members of his party.

In December 2017, about nine months after he was removed as deputy leader of the party over a court matter, Francis informed the UWP that he would not be contesting the next general election as a UWP candidate and said then he was bowing out of active politics due to personal reasons. However, his recent re-election as Deputy Political Leader of the party has confirmed some of his earlier utterances that he was returning to politics as an active member of the UWP.

“I had decided to leave the political arena due to personal reasons, but upon making it known to the public that was my desire, the Roseau South constituents called in large numbers, Joshua you can’t leave right now and that was a call that went beyond Roseau South, the members of my party also called on me to continue representation so I had to take that into consideration and after much cogitation, after much consideration, after much thinking I decided to return in response to the voice of the people,” Francis told Dominica News Online(DNO) during an interview on Thursday. “I am back to continue my representation for the people of the Roseau South Constituency and once God gives me strength and life, whenever the bells are rung I will be there to represent the people.”

He entered politics for the first time in November 27, 2013 and in the 2014 general election secured a resounding victory, wresting from the incumbent Ambrose George, a seat that had been dominated by the Dominica Labour Party (DLP) for many years.

For Francis, politics is “giving service” and he says his purpose for entering is to elevate the quality of life for people.

“Of course being a member of the parliamentary opposition, I make a contribution in that respect, but the journey is not completed until I assist in replacing this current government,” he remarked. “And I felt that given the loud call and putting it in prayers the answer was, Joshua you need to go back to complete the journey.”

Part of that journey forces him to focus on areas in his constituency which were affected by Hurricane Maria and need attention.

“We need stimulation in our local economy,” he says and pointed to business establishments located on the coastal part of Dominica such as Anchorage Hotel, Dive Dominica and Sisserou Hotel.

He believes that the government needs to sit with the private investors in that area to determine how they can assist, “because that area of my constituency make up an important component as far as employment is concerned.”

Francis intends to continue agitating and advocating for the young people “plagued with youth unemployment and underemployment” so that the government can provide more sustainable means of employment, more scholarships, to create an enabling environment.

“I think that more needs to be done for the young people,” he said. “Do not just put them in NEP programmes where they do not get training.”

The Roseau South Parl Rep is also concerned about the condition of the roads in certain parts of his constituency post-Maria. He made special mention of the “terrible” and “deplorable” condition of the roads in Giraudel, Eggleston and Kingshill and called on the government to “do something to make life better for the people in that area.”

Sports is another area in his constituency which Francis identified as requiring urgent attention. He said after Hurricane Maria, except for some work on the Kingshill playing field not much has been done on the rehabilitation of playing fields in the Roseau South constituency.

“We need to see improvement in the sports facilities,” he said. “The Giraudel playing field, the Loubiere playing field will eventually become available so that the young people can recreate.”