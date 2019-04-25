Journalism not respected in OECS – World Press Freedom Index

The World Press Freedom Index report of 2019 says journalism in Dominica and the rest of the OECS is not as respected as in countries like Jamaica.

In fact, the Paris-based Reporters Without Borders (RSF) which prepares the report, named Jamaica as the Caribbean country with the highest respect for freedom of information.

Suriname at number 20 and Trinidad and Tobago at number 39, were the next best placed Caribbean Community (CARICOM) countries on the 2019 index.

The RSF which conducts political advocacy on issues relating to freedom of information and freedom of the press, placed Jamaica at number eight out of a total of 180 countries examined.

The RSF conducted investigations in 13 Caribbean countries. Barbados was not among those Caribbean nations listed.

RSF said that journalism is not a prestige profession in member-countries of the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) .

“They receive little training and often abandon media work because it is so badly paid, an issue that particularly affects female journalists in the region,” the report states.

The RSF report goes in to say that many media outlets are under the direct influence of politicians, especially during elections.

“In some of the Islands, political parties even own or have major shares in media companies, compromising journalistic independence,” RFS points out.

It said that the authorities in the sub-region are also monitoring social networks more and more closely, which encourages a degree of self-censorship.

Sweden tops the World Press Freedom Index with Turkmenistan occupying the bottom position at number 180.

The United States is listed at number 48.

The OECS (which includes Dominica) is ranked at number 50 and is listed as one block.

