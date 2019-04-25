Journalism not respected in OECS – World Press Freedom Index

Dominica News Online - Thursday, April 25th, 2019 at 2:49 PM
The World Press Freedom Index report of 2019 says journalism in Dominica and the rest of the OECS is not as respected as in countries like Jamaica.

In fact, the Paris-based Reporters Without Borders (RSF) which prepares the report, named Jamaica as the Caribbean country with the highest respect for freedom of information.

Suriname at number 20 and Trinidad and Tobago at number 39, were the next best placed Caribbean Community (CARICOM) countries on the 2019 index.

The RSF which conducts political advocacy on issues relating to freedom of information and freedom of the press, placed Jamaica at number eight out of a total of 180 countries examined.

The RSF conducted investigations in 13 Caribbean countries. Barbados was not among those Caribbean nations listed.

RSF said that journalism is not a prestige profession in member-countries of the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) .

“They receive little training and often abandon media work because it is so badly paid, an issue that particularly affects female journalists in the region,” the report states.

The RSF report goes in to say that many media outlets are under the direct influence of politicians, especially during elections.

“In some of the Islands, political parties even own or have major shares in media companies, compromising journalistic independence,” RFS points out.

It said that the authorities in the sub-region are also monitoring social networks more and more closely, which encourages a degree of self-censorship.

Sweden tops the World Press Freedom Index with Turkmenistan occupying the bottom position at number 180.

The United States is listed at number 48.

The OECS (which includes Dominica) is ranked at number 50 and is listed as one block.

 

View index details by country..

  1. Waiting for real journalism
    April 25, 2019

    This article is the exact reason journalism isn’t respected in Dominica. You tell us where some other countries placed but no where in the article did you state where Dominica, the country you are writing about, placed. WHERE WAS DOMINICA RANKED? Secondly, the next time I hear a journalist ask a politician a hard question or do any investigative reporting will be the first time. The only information ever reported on in Dominica comes straight from the mouths of the politicians who are skilled at spinning a story to suit their objectives. Has anyone uncovered any documents that detail China’s involvement in the country, what about the Citizens investment program, status of the international airport, obscene wealth generated by politicians in a short span, what is really going on with the red clinic. There are a lot of things that journalist could do that is reporting instead of sitting on their hands and waiting for news to happen.

    ADMIN: The article has since been updated. Dominica is included in the OECS which is ranked as one block at number 50 on the list.

