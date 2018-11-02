The News Editor of the state-owed radio station, DBS, Curtis Matthew, is among Dominicans who will be awarded this year for service to country.

Prime Minister Skerrit, at the start of an interview with Matthew on DBS Thursday morning, revealed that the veteran news reporter would be receiving a national award for his “exemplary service to country”.

“The Cabinet would have taken a decision to advise His Excellency the President to bestow upon you the Meritorious Service Award for outstanding service to the country. You have been exceptional and I want to be the first to congratulate you,” Skerrit said.

Matthew has been employed at DBS for the past 32 years. He started off as a sports reporter, moved to news some years later and has been the radio station’s News Editor for the past 18 years.

Matthew’s journalism career is characterized by commitment, hard work and a certain doggedness in his reporting style that causes him to stand out among his peers.

Dominica News Online congratulates Curtis Matthew on having being selected for this national award.