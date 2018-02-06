Social media users in Trinidad are being advised to exercise extreme caution when making posts, as citizens who fall victim to reckless and malicious statements now have an avenue of recourse.

The case at the heart of the matter was brought against a woman that wrongfully accused a couple of sexual abuse of their children and other serious misconduct via a series of posts on Facebook.

Following the landmark judgement on Monday, Trinidad which has no specific laws regarding defamatory statements made via social media, will be guided in future court matters by this ruling.

