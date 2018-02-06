Judge sets standard for handling of social media postsDerek Achong, Trinidad and Tobago Guardian - Tuesday, February 6th, 2018 at 11:58 AM
Social media users in Trinidad are being advised to exercise extreme caution when making posts, as citizens who fall victim to reckless and malicious statements now have an avenue of recourse.
The case at the heart of the matter was brought against a woman that wrongfully accused a couple of sexual abuse of their children and other serious misconduct via a series of posts on Facebook.
Following the landmark judgement on Monday, Trinidad which has no specific laws regarding defamatory statements made via social media, will be guided in future court matters by this ruling.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
2 Comments
Good for them. Dominica judges cannot even stop a person from torturing an elderly and sick neighbor with excessively loud music morning, noon and/or night at will. Even after reporting the matter to police, judges and the government, Although we have the well written Noise Abatement Law in place. Sickening, it stinks for our judicial here.
Anon slander somebody on social media and we will see if you are right, just put your real identity first