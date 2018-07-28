Toronto-based Dominican, Justice Irving Andre, is among seven distinguished alumni of The University of the West Indies (UWI) who have been recognized for contributions to their communities and areas of endeavour at the 70th anniversary “Pelican Awards”.

The special awards ceremony was part of Chancellor’s Week, a wider week-long celebration of the University’s anniversary. It was held at the Mona Campus in Jamiaca on Wednesday, July 25, 2018.

According to the UWI online publication uwitv.org, awardees were presented with the prestigious Pelican Award and also received a commemorative rum created by UWI Alumna and Honorary Graduate, Dr Joy Spence, the world’s first female Master Blender, along with gifts from the UWI Press, Sagicor, Wisynco and The UWI Bookshop.

The seven awardees—one for each decade of The UWI’s 70-year history—are all of Caribbean origin. They were selected by their peers in recognition of the impact they have made in their professional spheres within their particular communities, the Caribbean and the wider Caribbean Diaspora.

Recipients of the Pelican Awards are nominated by Chapters of The UWI Alumni Association globally. The seven Awardees are: