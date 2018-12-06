Legalize it, reparation, climate change, resilience: these are all dominating conversations in our region. A critical area of focus – Juvenile Justice Reform has been struggling to get that attention and further action in the 6 independent Member States of the OECS.

When did the process/ struggle begin?

Under the OECS Family Law and Domestic Violence Reform Initiative consultations were held to harmonize existing laws and reform the justice system to deal with family and domestic violence issues (social concerns) in keeping with basic human rights and the relevant International Conventions ratified by Member States. One of the outputs of the process was the OECS Draft Child Justice Bill, since family law includes children and their interests.

