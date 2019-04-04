Kalinago health professionals team up to host health fair in Kalinago Territory.

Medical professionals from the Kalinago Territory, for the first time, will together host a health fair this Saturday at the Salybia Health Centre from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event, which is targeting the communities of the Kalinago Territory, Atkinson and Antrizzle, is being undertaken

in an effort to provide a much needed service in that part of the country.

Dermatologist, Dr. Worrel Sanford, is one of the main organizers of this event and he says the objectives of the

health fair include the screening of residents for potentially serious health complications and the recommendation of needed follow up actions, the creation of a greater awareness and appreciation for good health among the residents of the community, to assist in meeting the void created by the absence of the Salybia Mission Project which was a similar service provided by students and medical doctors of Ross University to the Kalinago people on a regular basis.

Another objective of the health fair is reach out to the growing number of persons in these communities who, over the years, have found it increasingly impossible to afford and access basic health care.

The health fair will be facilitated by the community’s own medical doctors namely Dr. Thomas

and Dr. Frederick (Surgeons), Dr. Ellick (General Practitioner) and Dr. Sanford (Dermatologist).

In addition, the Kalinago people will also receive pro bono (free of charge), the services of Dr. Irvin Pascal (Ear,

Nose and Throat specialist), Dr. Benjamin (Psychiatrist), Dr. Jolly (Diabetes specialist), Dr. Mallet

Marie (Accident & Emergency Specialist) and Dr. Mao Lin (Urologist).

Medical students from the All Saints University School of Medicine and the Salybia Health Team will complete the list of health care providers who will team up for this humanitarian gesture.

Based on the success of this event, active consideration will be given to the staging of similar events in the community on a more regular basis in the future.

All residents and in particular, the elderly, are urged to take full advantage of this opportunity.

The organizers say they are already “very excited, encouraged and touched by the level of support and enthusiasm being received for this event” and are ready to welcome other health care professionals desirous of participating in this humanitarian gesture.

Persons seeking additional information can contact the Salybia Health Team or the office of Dr. Sanford.