KALINAGO TERRITORY — The largest disaster-preparedness-focused gathering of Dominicans since Maria made landfall will take place 9AM tomorrow , June 2nd , in the Kalinago Territory. Over 60 Kalinago residents and government officials will come together for a day-long workshop to review how emergency management procedures worked and failed in the wake of Hurricane Maria.

Co-led by the Kalinago Council and the Dominica Resilience Systems, this workshop will ask concerned citizens to review how emergency systems performed with respect to 26 core mission critical functions, which consist of everything from water and evacuation routes to emergency shelters and supply chains.

Marking the first day of the 2018 hurricane season, this day-long event will begin with a three hour disaster simulation known as “Serious Games” — a deeply immersive preparedness exercise designed to build community resilience ahead of what very well may prove to be another dramatic year of intense hurricanes.

Later in the afternoon, participants will present their ideas to a review panel of distinguished elected leaders, public health officials, and others both inside and outside the government. This face-to-face engagement with government officials will be a core component of all subsequent Games.

“We designed this first Serious Games disaster simulation in order to build community resilience, seeing that without action the impacts of climate change will be devastating for our community. Our mission is to move our people from being passive recipients of emergency assistance to becoming empowered decision-makers in their own survival,” says Louis Patrick Hill (Nichie Abo), a lead member of the Kalinago Council.

In the coming months, the community will continue working together to create a Kalinago Territory Disaster Preparedness Plan. This strategic planning process is designed to not only protect Dominicans from extreme weather, but also to ensure that critical resources (including medicines, generators, and other supplies) are available ahead of the next extreme weather event.

After the Kalinago Disaster Preparedness Action Plan is drafted, another large gathering of Kalinago residents will assemble to review the plan and to begin it’s implementation across the Kalinago Territory.