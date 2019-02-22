The Kalinago Territory will hold its traditional carnival opening ceremony this weekend.

Events Coordinator, Prosper Paris said a number of activities is expected to take place.

“The official opening of the Kalinago traditional carnival will take place on the 23rd of February from 3:00 pm with our grand parade from the Pointe bus stop to the Sensay Resource Centre where we will have a Chante Mas Competition,” Paris said.

According to him, there will be speeches from the Kalinago Chief , the Minister for Kalinago Affairs and the Cultural Officer.

He said the rest of the programme for Carnival will include a kiddies carnival on the 3rd of March, “our original Jouvert” on the 4th of March, which will be followed by a Regional Traditional Tete Mas from 10:00 am.

Paris said this activity will begin at the Gullet River Bus Stop and end at Bataca.

He stated that there will be a T-Shirt Band on Tuesday from noon till.

And Wednesday the traditional Teway Vaval celebrations.

Paris called on the Dominican public to come down to the Kalinago Territory to join in the celebrations.