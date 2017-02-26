Karessah wins 4th Calypso Monarch titleDominica News Online - Sunday, February 26th, 2017 at 3:40 AM
Karessah has taken his tally of calypso crowns to four after winning the 2017 calypso monarch competition at the Eddie Andre Carnival City on Sunday morning. He did so with two well composed, effectively masked calypsos – Hooked in A Minor Key and Second Round
Based on the judges’ results, he outperformed nine other calypsonians at the event.
Eight-time monarch Dice who failed in his bid to obtain a ninth crown, tied with Daddy Chess for second place.
Webb placed fourth.
Karessah had previously won the title in 2009, 2010 and 2015. He now joins the Mighty Solo and De Ency as the only Dominican calypsonians to have won four crowns.
5 Comments
Yeah man Karessah congratulations!!! You had the stamina for the second round and that gave you the edge!!
Clearly the judge who had to step down was never the problem! Karessah got his crown fair and square! Epic performance, congnrats karessah.
Daddy Chess us my king.
Congratualation the Karressa but very surprised of the tie Daddy should be in second place then Webb, as we know the judges decision is the always the final.
Really? I want to congratulate King Karessa. We all knew Dice could never touch that crown in such a politically charged year. We, his loyal fans, will let that one go. There is no erasing his record. He should hold his head high. Congratulations to all who worked hard to get to the finals. Now lets start working on next year.