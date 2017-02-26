Karessah has taken his tally of calypso crowns to four after winning the 2017 calypso monarch competition at the Eddie Andre Carnival City on Sunday morning. He did so with two well composed, effectively masked calypsos – Hooked in A Minor Key and Second Round

Based on the judges’ results, he outperformed nine other calypsonians at the event.

Eight-time monarch Dice who failed in his bid to obtain a ninth crown, tied with Daddy Chess for second place.

Webb placed fourth.

Karessah had previously won the title in 2009, 2010 and 2015. He now joins the Mighty Solo and De Ency as the only Dominican calypsonians to have won four crowns.