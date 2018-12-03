Minister for Telecommunications and parliamentary representative for the St. Joseph constituency, Kelver Darroux, has made it official the he will not be contesting the next general election.

Darroux said at press conference held at his office today that he has informed Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit of his decision to bow out of electoral politics because of family and personal reasons.

He revealed that he plans to further his education.

When questioned about his DLP replacement in the St. Joseph constituency, Darroux said the process was underway to select some one.