Kelver out..for personal reasons he saysDominica News Online - Monday, December 3rd, 2018 at 5:19 PM
Minister for Telecommunications and parliamentary representative for the St. Joseph constituency, Kelver Darroux, has made it official the he will not be contesting the next general election.
Darroux said at press conference held at his office today that he has informed Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit of his decision to bow out of electoral politics because of family and personal reasons.
He revealed that he plans to further his education.
When questioned about his DLP replacement in the St. Joseph constituency, Darroux said the process was underway to select some one.
10 Comments
That’s not a very smart comment. Higher education is not always about money. Some people believe in empowering themselves…
Haha labour finishing man haha skerite boi allu finish this time… workerssssssss!!!!!
Smart move young man. You will be a change changed man once you get yourself educated. Then, you will come and apologize to the dominican people for helping make thier lives and future miserable. You should have done a long time and i hope your hands are clean because if not the law will catch up with u. I have seen leaders around the world get arrested years later for bribery and fraud. I would advise the IPO to also do a check on your assets, wealth and net worth including bank accounts. If had been normal i would say thanks for your service but you were nothing but a waste of tax payers money. Tell me one piece of legislation u help pass to make Dominicans lives, more importantly st joe people futrue better?
Now that his lil pockets are filled with money n his business fix, he riding out… He saying so long n bye bye.
You see these lil boys come into public office not knowing what are the demands of such office. Its good that he at least seeing the light… Honestly, from the pm go down they should go and rest themselves, they make enough money n their business fix.
These pack of failures should just go away.. Boy boy Dominica is a really messed up country u know, everything upside down… Everybody wanna leave including those in power…. But its the labour party and Dominicans to blame because they voted them over n over n no change,… What a failed state…… Everything messed upp. Labour must go in order to get Dominica back on track…
One-by-one they’re leaving this Labor pain.
Mr. Kelver Darroux great decision to move on with your life and career as a young man. This thing called politics as it is played now in Dominica’ law of the jungle style’ has no place for an aspiring and brilliant young person like yourself. . Best of luck to you Sir as your plot your next move– you are a smart and strong person to move on now.
God’s speed.
People always saying that the government well comfortable with their salary and others suffering but that’s not true. Obviously if he plans on furthering his education its because he is not satisfied with his dalary.
Only he knows the reason for his resignation. Let us respect his decision.
The rats are leaving the sinking ship… Skerrits Regime is finished!
There are always other rats.