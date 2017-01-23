The National Youth Council of Dominica (NYCD) is proud to announce appointment of a dynamic youth leader to serve on the NYCD Executive Board, filling a vacant position on the National Executive.

Ms. Kerdisha St. Louis from the community of Sultan (West Youth District) has been appointed as the NYCD Assistant Secretary Treasurer effective as of January 1st 2017, replacing Mr. Khan Roach who is presently abroad pursuing tertiary level qualifications.

Ms. St. Louis has demonstrated her commitment to the principles and objectives of the NYCD by volunteering over the past years and contributing to the work of the Council at the Community and District levels. Moreover Ms. St. Louis is a founding member of the NYCD Media Team and presently serves as the Media Team Coordinator. In October 2016 Ms. St. Louis received the Award for Most Outstanding Youth in Media at the 2016 National Youth Awards. She will serve in the Capacity of Assistant Secretary Treasurer, until August 20th 2017.

