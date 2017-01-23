Kerdisha St. Louis appointed to serve on NYCD Executive BoardDominica News Online - Monday, January 23rd, 2017 at 8:16 AM
The National Youth Council of Dominica (NYCD) is proud to announce appointment of a dynamic youth leader to serve on the NYCD Executive Board, filling a vacant position on the National Executive.
Ms. Kerdisha St. Louis from the community of Sultan (West Youth District) has been appointed as the NYCD Assistant Secretary Treasurer effective as of January 1st 2017, replacing Mr. Khan Roach who is presently abroad pursuing tertiary level qualifications.
Ms. St. Louis has demonstrated her commitment to the principles and objectives of the NYCD by volunteering over the past years and contributing to the work of the Council at the Community and District levels. Moreover Ms. St. Louis is a founding member of the NYCD Media Team and presently serves as the Media Team Coordinator. In October 2016 Ms. St. Louis received the Award for Most Outstanding Youth in Media at the 2016 National Youth Awards. She will serve in the Capacity of Assistant Secretary Treasurer, until August 20th 2017.
For further information please consider the following contact information:
|NAME
|POSITION
|TELEPHONE
|EMAIL ADDRESS
|KARLA KENRY
|PUBLICITY COORDINATOR
|613-8297
|[email protected]
|COLCIA JOSEPH
|ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT
|265-5040
|[email protected]
|PAUL BARON
|COMMUNICATIONS OFFICER
|317-6934
|[email protected]
|JONATHAN JONES
|ADMINISTRATIVE COORDINATOR
|448-6944
|[email protected]
11 Comments
Right on Q. keep your head up, and shoot for the stars. we could not have said it better. Our attitude, will Determine our altitude.
Congratulations ! young lady; you have made your family proud; keep up the good work. Who knows, one day you might grow up to be the leader of our country.
Kerdisha St. Louis please recommend to your council to recommend to your government
to reintroduce civics as a subject in high schools.
The youth needs to learn about their country and the rules and regulations that govern it.
If u can’t do that you are just a rubber stamp
proud of you honey. keep striving
Who finances this organisation? is it really a youth branch of the DLP and linked to the communist party of China? We need transparency and aqccountability everywhere.
Someone with common sense. Of course it is a branch of the DLP. Just look up the persons involved
Shut up!
And? How is this news? She was already a member of the NYCD.
boy in every lil ting have haters wi papa
What …… haters. The world over know this is an extension of the DLP
Go for it my girl !! I saw you at a very young age and realized that you had potential. Keep heading for the stars.. Congrats