The Ministry of Education and Human Resource Development in collaboration with a number of schools across the island closed off an ‘Ask, Listen, Learn-Kids and Alcohol Don’t Mix’ program that sought to raise student’s awareness of the dangers of alcohol consumption at an early age.

The closing ceremony was conducted at the Public Service Union Building on Thursday, June 15th, 2017, where students from the Penville Primary School, Bagatelle Primary School, Roseau Primary School, Roosevelt Douglas Primary School, and San Sauveur Primary School showed out in numbers to support.

Minister for Education, Petter Saint Jean, said that his ministry is “intimately involved” in creating means for which children can enhance their knowledge on proper health, safety and other important factors, just as the ‘Ask, Listen, Learn’ program is doing.

“The Ministry of Education has decided to become intimately involved in their lives and have a set course with a certain passage that guarantees them countless opportunities. So my Ministry remains committed to the development of our students in creating environments that are concerned with the health, safety, security, nutritional status, and the psychological well-being of our children,” Saint Jean stated.

The program formed part of Student Health and Family Life Education (HFLE) course at school, and was taught under the guidance of Chairman of the Regional Beverage Alcohol Alliance of Grenada, Dr. Patrick Antoine.

Saint Jean has high hopes that, without a doubt, the program will continue its mission here on out until all Dominican students can get a piece of the knowledge that it has to offer.

“It is my hope that the ‘Ask, Listen, and Learn program will be continued and that all our Dominican students will be exposed to the knowledge they need in order to make informed decisions that have long-term implications for their health and overall well being,” he said.

Meanwhile Antoine said that the Regional Beverage Alcohol Alliance is always committed to addressing challenges that arise from the harmful use of alcohol particularly with underage persons, and is sure that the impact of the program is of a high level.

“These students that we are working with today, hail from five schools across the island, and we anticipate that with the completion of this quarter, nearly three hundred plus, almost four hundred students, there will be an increase in the significance and positive impact which ‘Ask Listen and Learn’ has been having in the lives of the nation’s children,” he said.

He encourages the students to continue making wise decision when it comes to their health and to transfer the information that they have learnt into their homes, school life and play life.

“You have all received a wealth of knowledge, and to whom much is given, our scripture tells us much is expected. As such I want to invite you to continue making healthy lifestyle choices. Yes to healthy lifestyles, no to underage drinking, kids and Alcohol don’t mix,” he remarked.

The ceremony signaled the closure of the second phase of the program where these five schools were targeted.

Students will receive their certificate of participation in this program at their individual closing ceremonies of the program.

The program was first establish in the year 2015.