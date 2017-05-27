Killer sentenced to 20 years for death of DominicanDominica News Online - Saturday, May 27th, 2017 at 9:56 AM
Admitted murderer, Trevor Boston was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Friday for the shooting death of Steve Mingo of Dominica, an Antiguan online publication is reporting.
According to Antigua Newsroom, another man, Antonio Smith was released on a sentence of time served after pleading guilty to manslaughter for his role in the crime.
Boston shot Mingo three times at the victim’s home in Gray’s Farm after he and Smith had gone there to commit robbery in 2009.
