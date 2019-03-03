King Dice againDominica News Online - Sunday, March 3rd, 2019 at 11:54 AM
He’s done it for the ninth time. Dice is Calypso monarch again.
Riding on the accomplishment of have already won eight crowns, Dice, according to reports, brought his invincible “A” game to the calypso finals on Saturday night (March 2).
The other contenders of the evening were left to battle for the other three positions in the top four.
2018 monarch Bobb, in the judges’ collective opinion, did not do enough to retain his crown. He placed second (1st runner up).
Tsaha P, Dominica’s first and only female monarch in the national competition thus far, gave powerful renditions in both rounds to earn the judges’ approval for the 2nd runner up position (3rd place) and Web who has impressed throughout the season, clinched 4th place.
The calypso association has to do something about the songs cause they are very political. The MC is also political to . The judges decision is final there was some injustice done also to Tasha P and web…
Dice has basically redefined the genre to his style. It is popular and the judges have (maybe inadvertently) bent the criteria to fit. A Dice calypso is now the de facto standard of excellence for calypso m Waitukubuli. What that means is that for anyone else to win while he is competing .. you have to ‘out-Dice’ Dice . I am not sure that is what the Association our the calypso ‘industry’ needed or wanted… but that is what it is. Congratulations and well done to the Monarch … but , I have to say… it doesn’t resonate with me. It is , though , all subjective and I accept that I am in a minority. Happy Carnival everyone.