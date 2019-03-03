He’s done it for the ninth time. Dice is Calypso monarch again.

Riding on the accomplishment of have already won eight crowns, Dice, according to reports, brought his invincible “A” game to the calypso finals on Saturday night (March 2).

The other contenders of the evening were left to battle for the other three positions in the top four.

2018 monarch Bobb, in the judges’ collective opinion, did not do enough to retain his crown. He placed second (1st runner up).

Tsaha P, Dominica’s first and only female monarch in the national competition thus far, gave powerful renditions in both rounds to earn the judges’ approval for the 2nd runner up position (3rd place) and Web who has impressed throughout the season, clinched 4th place.