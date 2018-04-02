In keeping with the organization’s theme, “Serving the Children of the World – One Child, One Community at a time”, The Kiwanis Club of Roseau recently made a donation to the daycare of Valerie Alleyne located in Bath Estate.

The donated items were part of the relief effort for Dominica from Lieutenant Governor Claude Lislet and Division 27 Clubs of Martinique.

In a release, The Kiwanis Club of Roseau extended gratitude to Lieutenant Governor Claude and the clubs in Martinique for the relief items and stated that Ms. Alleyne’s “was quite elated to receive this surprise gift.”

Last month, a five-member team from the Kahouane Kiwanis Club in Guadeloupe visited the island to present schools supplies and clothing to two selected schools – the Achievement Learning Center and the Yampiece Pre-school, the release added.

Also, in January of this year 2018, The Kiwanis Club of Roseau with donations from Deborah Edward of Sol EC LTD, donated supplies to Lennox Abraham of Operation Youth Quake. On that same day, the club made another presentation of disposable diapers to the Stronach and Winston wards of the Princess Margaret Hospital. The items were donated by the Kiwanis Club Division 27.

In its release, The Kiwanis Club of Roseau thanked all those who donated.