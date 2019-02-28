In keeping with its mandate, the La Salette Global Association will be donating a plaque commemorating the Hurricane Maria victims from the village of Pointe Michel.

This 5 feet tall plaque will be donated to the Pointe Michel Village Council on March 7, 2019 at a ceremony which will begin from 5 pm on the grounds of the St Luke’s School Upper Division in Pointe Michel.

The La Salette Global Association was established in 2018 with one of the main objectives being, to work together as one entity, bringing together the United Kingdom, Canada and United States to enhance the village of Pointe Michel which is the native village of the Association’s members. LSGA will work with all existing organizations of Pointe Michel and by extension the people.

The group says We chose this as our first project, as we felt this will assist in the healing process for the families and friends and by extension the villagers.