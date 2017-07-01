Nicholson A.N. (NAN) Ducreay, a former trade minister in the cabinet of Dominica’s first premier, E.O. Leblanc, has died.

Dominica News Online has learned that Ducreay passed away this morning at the age of 87.

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit states in message on his Face Book Page, “A Titan of Labour has passed… NAN Ducreay… A friend and comrade…he was credited for many national endeavours…one being the Dominica Coconut Products Ltd. Sincere sympathy to his immediate family on the behalf of the Dominica Labour Party and on the behalf of my family and myself. Long may his memory live. May his soul Rest In Peace.”

Ducreay was a long standing member of the Labour Party in Dominica and during his latter years was a staunch supporter of, and advocate for, the policies of the Dominica Labour Party under the leadership of Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit.

Below is a presentation of photos of N.A.N Ducreay during his involvement in politics taken from the collection of Dr. Lennox Honychurch.