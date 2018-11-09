Efforts by Dominica News Online (DNO) to contact officials of the Public Works Ministry for an update on the landslides which occurred under the Canefield Cliff and Bellevue Chopin this morning, have so far been unsuccessful.

However, DNO has received information from other sources that a smaller landslide which occurred at Canefield has been cleared and that traffic is now flowing. One motor vehicle appears to have been affected in that incident.

Our attempts will continue to get an update on the situation at Bellevue Chopin where the road was blocked .

A video of the updated situation under the Canefield Cliff is posted below.