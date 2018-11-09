UPDATE: Landslides in Bellevue and CanefieldDominica News Online - Friday, November 9th, 2018 at 11:30 AM
Efforts by Dominica News Online (DNO) to contact officials of the Public Works Ministry for an update on the landslides which occurred under the Canefield Cliff and Bellevue Chopin this morning, have so far been unsuccessful.
However, DNO has received information from other sources that a smaller landslide which occurred at Canefield has been cleared and that traffic is now flowing. One motor vehicle appears to have been affected in that incident.
Our attempts will continue to get an update on the situation at Bellevue Chopin where the road was blocked .
A video of the updated situation under the Canefield Cliff is posted below.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
1 Comment
The day before yesterday my comment on DNO under “Pointe Round Bridge Compromised” read as follows:
“A year ago the Canefield cliff collapsed twice over. The chances are that it will do so again given heavy rain, and especially so if rainfall is coupled with an earth tremor. When that happens lives may be lost and Roseau will be cut off from the north for vehicular traffic,
We were assured that an alternative route via Morne Daniel was being pursued as a matter of urgency.
Is it no longer deemed urgent?”
Given today’s landslide, I hope the projected alternative route will be put back on the front burner.