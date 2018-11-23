Lawyer removed from courtroom after outburstDominica News Online - Friday, November 23rd, 2018 at 11:53 AM
One day after he was arrested for battery and resisting arrest, prominent Dominican lawyer, Henry Shillingford, had to be physically subdued and restrained by the police after he had an outburst in court.
Shillingford, who appeared before Chief Magistrate, Candia Carrette-George, was having his charges read to him by the clerk of court when he began behaving in an aggressive and violent manner, forcing the magistrate to ask the police to remove him from the court after all attempts had failed to bring him under control.
It took about six police officers to subdue him and place handcuffs on him. In the meantime, prisoners on remand who were close by in the gallery, decided to stand in solidarity with Shillingford and threatened to fight the police if they “beat Henry Shillingford.”
They too, had to be restrained.
The matter was adjourned to 1:00 pm today.
Shillingford remains in custody.
Henry need a beat down. From the time that man spit on officers I say he need a fatigue. It will come don’t worry. Henry is a violent man no wonder he got shot by his inlaw some years ago for domestic abuse. He is not doing this for country that is his own selfish issues. He will get whats coming to him soon.
I cannot understand why Police Officers find the need to put their hands on people. It is getting out of hand…let some of them go on still. What goes around comes around.
Ha ha ha! Look joke!
A failed court system,and a failed state.