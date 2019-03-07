Lawyer to head IPODominica News Online - Thursday, March 7th, 2019 at 5:47 PM
Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit, has written to President Charles Savarin advising him to appoint lawyer, Colleen Felix-Grant as Chairman of the Integrity Commission of the Commonwealth of Dominica.
Skerrit, in a letter dated March 6 2019, wrote to the Leader of the Opposition, Lennox Linton informing him of that decision.
In December 2015, using its parliamentary majority, the DLP government approved amendments to the IPO Act, which included the reduction of the Commission from 7 to three members: one from the government, one from the opposition and a chairperson appointed by the President of Dominica upon the recommendation of the Prime Minister after consultation with the Leader of the Opposition.
The amended Act also gave the new Commission the authority to decide whether it wanted to continue with matters that were before the old Commission.
Those changes were stoutly opposed by the UWP with its leader, Lennox Linton, insisting that the professional bodies of law and finance, which were represented on the old Commission, should remain.
He said then that his party would not nominate a candidate for the three-member Commission and that position has to date, remained vacant.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.