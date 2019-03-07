Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit, has written to President Charles Savarin advising him to appoint lawyer, Colleen Felix-Grant as Chairman of the Integrity Commission of the Commonwealth of Dominica.

Skerrit, in a letter dated March 6 2019, wrote to the Leader of the Opposition, Lennox Linton informing him of that decision.

Mrs. Grant is an attorney in private practice attached to the law chambers of Gerald Burton. She has been a member of the IPO Commission and has been chairing the body since the death of its Chairman, Dermot Southwell almost a year ago.

The instrument of appointment is to take effect as of February 15, 2019.

The prime minister has given Linton until March 12, 2019 to comment on the matter.

Colleen Grant is the wife of Fidel Grant, DLP candidate for the Wesley constituency in the upcoming general

election.

In December 2015, using its parliamentary majority, the DLP government approved amendments to the IPO Act, which included the reduction of the Commission from 7 to three members: one from the government, one from the opposition and a chairperson appointed by the President of Dominica upon the recommendation of the Prime Minister after consultation with the Leader of the Opposition. The amended Act also gave the new Commission the authority to decide whether it wanted to continue with matters that were before the old Commission. Those changes were stoutly opposed by the UWP with its leader, Lennox Linton, insisting that the professional bodies of law and finance, which were represented on the old Commission, should remain. He said then that his party would not nominate a candidate for the three-member Commission and that position has to date, remained vacant.

The prime minister’s letter to Linton is posted below.