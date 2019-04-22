Church leader calls for review of minimum wage

Church leader, Davis Letang is of the view that reviewing the minimum wage in Dominica is something that needs to be considered.

Letang, a Lay Associate in Pastoral Care in the Catholic church, made that statement while addressing a national consultation for church leaders and key stakeholders held recently.

“As church leaders we also need to be concerned, not just that we are working, but also that we are being fairly remunerated for our labour. The need for a fair wage is also a major concern,” he said. “In Dominica there has been a lot of talk about reviewing the minimum wage and I still think that it is something that we need to consider if we seriously want to look at how we want to improve family.”

According to Letang, family employment continues to be one of the major pre-occupations of the church and it is through employment that families are able to provide for their needs.

He believes that every young person called to family life has a natural yearning to responsibly raise a family of his or her own with his or her own partner .

“This responsibility comes with the desire and the ability to work in order to provide for both the economic and social needs of his family,” he stated.

Hence, Letang, a retired permanent secretary, believes that the society and country must ensure that each young person has avenues to find gainful work in order that their family can fulfill that responsibility.

“So, therefore as a nation, as church, we need to be concerned about what levels of employment in our country. Are we happy with current levels of unemployment in our country? How is that impacting on our family?” he asked.

Letang explained that in a recent discussion with a trade unionist he was told when people talk about the family being the main priority, “yes the family is your main priority but without work, you cannot sustain that family.”

“The other thing we need to consider as we talk employment is that we are now in a situation where we have what I refer to as a growing number of dual carrier families, where both husband and wife are out there working,” he noted. “[This] partly is because we have to try to make ends meet.”

He added, “We are living in a very materialistic society now, and how is that impacting on the family?”

Letang said it means therefore that we have less time to provide care and attention for our children, a responsibility which God has entrusted us with.

“Our children are gifts of God, entrusted to us for a particular purpose so, we therefore, need to ensure that we take good care of them,” he declared.