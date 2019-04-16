Layou man charged with attempted murder

Police have charged Edward James of Layou with attempted murder.

James, who resides in Morne Prosper, was arrested last week for shooting Rudy Williams in Yampiece on March 24th 2019.

The prosecution objected to bail claiming that the matter is a serious one.

The prosecution further stated that there has been a public outcry as it relates to gun offenses.

James is also considered a flight risk since he holds US citizenship.

They also argued that investigations into the matter are ongoing and that the firearm used in the incident has not yet been recovered.

However, Defense Counsel Gina Dyer-Monroe was expected to make an application for bail in St Joseph today.

The trial date for that matter is set for September 5th 2019.