Leader of the Opposition, Hon. Lennox Linton Speaks: “We are on the outside looking in”Dominica News Online - Saturday, October 28th, 2017 at 5:53 PM
On October 26th, in New York City, Dominica’s Leader of the Opposition Lennox Linton along with former UN Ambassador Mr Crispin Gregoire addressed members of the Caribbean press under the auspices of the non-profit organization We Are Dominica. Mr Gregoire began by outlining the status of the organization and appealing to the public to support the efforts of post-Maria fund-raising.
Mr Linton, when addressing the room, gave an account of the occurrences on the island after the storm, which is in stark contrast to the updates provided by the Government of Dominica. Furthermore, he called for an urgent intervention by the Secretary General of the UN to ensure that post-disaster initiatives in Dominica adhere to the standards of democratic governance.
He tackled the question of the relative silence on the part of the Parliamentary Opposition since Hurricane Maria hit on September 18th, stating that the party chose instead to remain largely silent in the last six weeks to allow the Government the space to do what it believes is in the best interest of the country. Stating that as a party, they have been ignored by the government and thus have chosen to focus on the communities which are officially represented by the UWP. Beyond the borders of Dominica, Mr Linton reported that he personally visited Algeria and The Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic to build and solidify relationships which will benefit Dominica including forming links with the Nigerian and South African embassies in Algiers.
Mr Linton will address the public tonight in Brooklyn at an event aimed at updating Dominicans abroad about the ongoing work to coordinate relief and recovery efforts.
Details of event below:
Date: Saturday, October 28th
Time: 6pm-9pm
Location: 817 Livonia Ave, Brooklyn NY (New Hope Family Worship Center)
Full video here:
It is very unfortunate that Lennox Linton uses this platform to make Dominica & Dominican look bad. At a time like this when Dominica is depending on assistance from the world, Linton is discouraging people from helping the country. Linton has no idea what he is talking about. Linton, you should be ashamed of yourself. You call yourself a leader? Do you really care about Dominica at all? This is exactly the reason why you and your party are not in office.
” stating that the party chose instead to remain largely silent in the last six weeks to allow the Government the space to do what it believes is in the best interest of the country. Stating that as a party.”
Linton while you are morally correct I must say I DISAGREE with you. Under normal circumstances yes but for the last 13 years, everything is abnormal. You should know that Skerrit is not concerned about anything and he is ONLY concerned about staying in power so he could enjoy diplomatic immunity to protect his interest. As an Honorable man that carries Dominica on your back, you should have known that Skerrit will do what he usually does (corrupt as he is) until you go on international media to report his corrupt actions to the world, as you did on 1/1/17, which resulted in a cash flow all over Dominica. I am saying you should have kept that press briefing at the UN BEFORE you went on the African trip. If you had done that fewer people would have stayed hungry and thirsty
I don’t want to hear KAN KAN anymore I want to go FORWARD cuz MARIA was a DEVIL.
What is ambassador Vince Henderson and others doing in Dominica at this time? Is he not much more needed in NY at this time of need where he could meet world leaders to seek assistance for Dominica in our crisis? When I heard Vince conducting the daily briefing on Tuesday and attemtepted to give detail on what was happening at the port and y food distribution was so messy, to the point that the man even called people by name and asked them to come get their stuff, I wondered Y he did it. But after hearing Linton at the UN I understood y Vince run to cover up. I mean we already have a cabinet of 17 ministers and it clear that they have either been relieved from their cabinet duties and sent to play politics with disaster food or, they have been sent to distribute food for votes. Why are these guys using such a terrible disaster to play politics? I am very happy that Linton has informed the world of what is really taking place in Dominica because the world needs to know the truth.
This guy is the clown in politics,at a time like this the party is silent you all should be working together to see Dominica put the politics aside the blue and red and for once put Dominica first.your joker 🃏
To the DNO public, this is what I have been advocating for the longest time . I have been asking for Linton’s involvement in post Maria destruction of Dominica. None of Skerrit’s bashers including viewsexpressed ever mentioned why Linton was absent; apparently, other people shared the same concerns so he is now showing his head. A responsible opposition leader does not have to wait for the invitation of a government after such a disaster to show some initiative towards the welfare of his country and fellow Dominicans. This demonstrates that Linton is not ready and will never be ready.To all you hypocrites, Linton said that he and his party are solely concentrating on the constituents that voted for UWP. I guess they do not care about the rest of Dominica something that Skerrit has been accused of doing.
” stating that the party chose instead to remain largely silent in the last six weeks to allow the Government the space to do what it believes is in the best interest of the country”
I give Mr. Linton and UWP kudos for giving the government (one man) space to do what was in the best interest of the country after the devastation of Maria. After six weeks it is clear that the one man show failed big time and it’s time for the opposition to speak out. After such a devastating storm I would expect Skerrit to get the UWP on board with him so that they could plot a united plan that’s in the best interest of all Dominica. Instead what we saw is all 17 ministers turned into ministers of relief food distributors to the point that we even have a video of ministers talking about he loading them with so food to the point that food will come out in eyes, ears etc. As a person that sent food and relief supplies to DA after Maria, I am offended and did not expect my food to be used by…
Thank you DNO for at least putting out such a powerful and truthful message delivered by the one and only Hon. Lennox Linton. I know for a fact that Skerrit and gang will not like it but Linton is about truth and honesty and those that are afraid of truth and honesty will continue to hate. But well done Hon. LL. LIES WILL NOT STAND FOREVER!!!
I am very impressed by this statement by Hon Linton; “………….the party (UWP) chose instead to remain largely silent in the last six weeks to allow the Government the space to do what it believes is in the best interest of the country……” This is the level of recognition and decency one attributes as an Hon Leader of the Opposition under the current circumstances we now face in Dominica.
The Government need their space to manage this disaster with the UWP Team Dominica on the field attending to theirs and other constituencies getting feedback from the people of Dominica and offer the necessary support of the recovery movement. The government currently holds all the resources of government, to manage and account for all local, regional and international funds, aid etc they receive on our behalf. It must be accounted for and fairly distributed. This is what the UWP Team and others are closely watching & observing this government as we don`t trust them with distribution. UWP…
this is the time they should come together to help the country.
Amen and amen @mine, I would like us to work together hands in hands to REBUILD our country ok.